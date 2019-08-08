Denny Cherry & Associates Consulting Launches Vital Microsoft Azure Database for Elisabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation

OCEANSIDE, Calif., Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Denny Cherry & Associates Consulting (DCAC), today announced the launch of a vital new Microsoft Azure SQL Database on behalf of the nationally renowned non-profit, the Elisabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation [EGPAF]. The Cloud Migration solution they developed is now available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, a market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. DCAC customers can now take advantage of the scalability, high availability, and security of Azure, with streamlined deployment and management.

The database will drive communications between EGPAF and more than 5,200 medical facilities spanning 19 countries across the globe, enabling the rapid transfer of medical information, HIV prevention, diagnosis, and treatment services for pregnant mothers, children, and families. Power BI reports will give EGPAF staff the ability to view data as soon as it is imported, allowing them to view the data for any country or time range. Permissions and encryption are handled within the Azure SQL Database to ensure all legal and medical compliance issues are met. Finally, the database simultaneously allows the foundation to provide donors with high-quality business intelligence and analytics so they can see what their donations are accomplishing.

Architecting the Azure data warehouse solution involved informational, compliance, and financial challenges across international lines for the globally renowned and award-winning experts at DCAC. From an informational standpoint, EGPAF works with non-standard data from multiple African countries that each utilize unique databases in ever-changing formats. This meant migration to the cloud would be one challenge, while ongoing data entry would be another. From a compliance perspective, the database had to convey medical data across international lines. Finally, as a non-profit, cost was a tremendous issue. But DCAC demonstrated how an All-Azure solution and working with the globally renowned experts at DCAC could help EGPAF manage costs. According to EGPAF, DCAC's innovation has the potential to save up to 300,000 administrative hours per year, a 75% reduction in time spent gathering/aggregating/cleaning data.

Stephanie Bruno, the Senior Manager of Informatics at EGPAF, commented, "Access to data about the mothers and children we assist is literally a matter of life and death. Having clean, trustworthy data available improves faster access to services and improves medical outcomes. Thanks to DCAC and Microsoft Azure, we can provide more tailored services to health facilities to improve outcomes for children and families. Additionally, our donors are requiring detailed data so they know their donations are being used effectively. DCAC's solution also offers us enormous administrative savings in terms of hardware and software while providing better data to save lives."

Senior Consultant and lead architect on the project, Joey D'Antoni, commented, "This was a very challenging project. From an Azure perspective, the infrastructure is relatively straightforward, however, the variety and lack of consistency with data sources makes the ETL piece of the project extremely challenging."

DCAC's database for EGPAF has already garnered multiple accolades at the American Business Awards including the bronze for Technical Innovation of the Year 2019, Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year, and Technical Professional of the Year, Joey D'Antoni.

Sajan Parihar, Senior Director, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp said, "We're pleased to welcome Denny Cherry & Associates Consulting and their Cloud Migration Solution to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Azure Marketplace offers world-class quality experiences from global trusted partners with solutions tested to work seamlessly with Azure."

