DENNY STRICKLAND DROPS 'DENNY MODE': AN EXPLOSIVE NEW ALBUM WITH CHART TOPPING HITS, AVAILABLE MARCH 1ST, 2024

LOS ANGELES, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Denny Strickland is back in the spotlight with the release of his long-awaited album, "Denny Mode," marking a grand return to the music scene. Set for release on March 1st, 2024, "Denny Mode" emerges as a masterpiece following the success of Strickland's collaboration with Three 6 Mafia's Juicy J on hits like "I Got the Sauce" and "Don't You Wanna," and the acclaim of his previous album, "California Dreamin'."

"Denny Mode" includes the highly anticipated single "Cowboy Sinatra," a track featuring Juicy J and Project Pat that has already captivated audiences with its unique blend of country roots, hip-hop beats, and cinematic storytelling, featuring a guest performance by Danny Trejo. This album not only showcases Strickland's signature fusion of genres but also introduces new collaborations with Project Pat on tracks like "Dime Piece" and the album's titular song, "Denny Mode."

Listening to "Denny Mode" is akin to embarking on a journey through the universe of its main character. Strickland has crafted a narrative that blends cowboy vibes with a mafioso world, creating a backdrop where the Cartel's gaze never wanes. The album features hit songs such as "Mafioso," "Hurricane," "Western and Boujee," and more, each weaving in elements of country, hip hop, rock and roll, and the luxurious yet perilous lifestyle of Hollywood, New Orleans, and the vast California landscapes.

Tracks like "Drip for Days," "Love From a Distance," "Maybe It's Me," and "Ridin'" further showcase Denny's genre-mixing prowess. The album paints vivid pictures of horse riding, luxury lifestyle, maseratis, Lamborghinis, guns, cigars, and the glitz of Hollywood amidst smokey skies and the desolate beauty of the desert.

Produced by Denny Strickland's label, Red Star Label Group, and distributed by The Orchard, "Denny Mode" is a testament to Strickland's evolution as a singer-songwriter and his ability to captivate listeners with his storytelling.

