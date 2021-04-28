Denny's Host Virtual Celebration Announcing Hungry for Education Scholarship Winners

SPARTANBURG, S.C., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Denny's is proud to host the second-annual Hungry for Education Virtual Winners Celebration, honoring its 2020-2021 scholarship winners. The Hungry for Education Program was launched by the brand to help fight childhood hunger and promote education.

This year, Denny's will award more than $100,000 in scholarships to high school and college students throughout the United States and Puerto Rico. The virtual celebration will hosted by comedian Kev On Stage and streamed via Denny's Facebook page on Thursday, April 29th at 7pm EDT.

"I'm proud to say that since 2011, we have worked with over 20 leading non-profit partners, such as the Tom Joyner Foundation, to award more than $1.5 million in scholarships to help nearly 500 recipients in underrepresented communities receive education," said April Kelly-Drummond, Head of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. "Denny's is committed to working alongside like-minded organizations and individuals to ensure we make a positive impact across the nation."

"You know I love my HBCUs, and even better when we're able to invest in these students' education. Denny's has been right here with me for a long time, supporting our efforts at the Foundation and helping to change the lives of so many students," said Tom Joyner, Chairman, President & CEO of The Tom Joyner Foundation. "HFE is one of the programs that shows how students are giving back to their communities while at the same time completing their education."

Several other organizations are also credited with assisting Denny's in the Hungry for Education Scholarship Program including:

United States Hispanic Leadership Institute

The Magic Johnson Foundation

Step Up for Students Foundation

AAA Scholarship Foundation

Hispanic Association of Colleges & Universities

National LGBT Chamber of Commerce

US Pan Asian American Chamber of Commerce

Rainbow PUSH Coalition

Partners for Youth and Disabilities

"Together, Denny's and USPAACC have been joined at the hip since Denny's began its Hungry for Education scholarship program 10 years ago. Our partnership has awarded $30,000 in scholarships to Pan Asian American students who are very appreciative of Denny's generosity," said Susan Au Allen, National President & CEO of US Pan Asian American Chamber of Commerce Education Foundation.

In 2019, Denny's participated in its first-ever Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) College Tour hosted by the National Council of Negro Women (NCNW), as another avenue to create a pathway to higher education for students. Since the start of the program, Denny's has introduced 2,300 high school students to HBCUs.

"Keeping young people hungry for education is top of mind, and with continued efforts and phenomenal partnerships, we're determined to create a better future," said Drummond.

High school and college students interested in applying for Hungry for Education should visit www.dennyshungryforeducation.com . Applications for the Tom Joyner Foundation HBCU scholarship opens on May 3, 2021 – December 10, 2021. The remaining Scholarships open September 7, 2021 through December 10, 2021.

