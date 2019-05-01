Denny's Invites Guests To Experience The Brand Revitalization Firsthand With New Campaign

SPARTANBURG, S.C., May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Denny's launched its nationwide "See You at Denny's" campaign to invite consumers back to its restaurants to experience improvements the brand has brought to life. As part of its brand revitalization over the past few years, Denny's remodeled over 80% of its restaurants to be more modern and comfortable and overhauled a large majority of its menu to meet shifting consumer tastes. The new "See You at Denny's" tagline is an invitation for guests to try out the new Denny's, and with dedicated spots for multiple multicultural audiences, the campaign further solidifies Denny's position as America's Diner and its commitment to providing an inclusive and welcoming dining experience.

"In a coordinated effort with our franchise partners over the last several years, we've invested in higher quality ingredients, more comfortable dining spaces and maintained a focus on impactful diversity, equality and inclusion initiatives," said Denny's Chief Brand Officer John Dillon. "We have long been the place where people come together. More than an ad campaign, 'See You at Denny's' is a sign of our continued commitment across the organization to create a place where the modern American family can come together and connect over a delicious meal."

To bring the "See You at Denny's" campaign to life, Denny's tapped agencies EP+Co, Conill and Fluent360 to create several spots. The creative was inspired by the diverse demographics of Denny's guests and captures the inclusive gatherings of families and friends Denny's is known for across America. The spots include dedicated commercials speaking directly to African-American and Hispanic guests. The advertisements will run on national TV as well as various digital and social platforms including Hulu, YouTube, Vevo, Facebook and Instagram.

Denny's commitment to its guests goes beyond the walls of its restaurants and into the communities it serves. To help those in need, Denny's supports numerous initiatives including Hungry for Education, a program created by Denny's alongside leading minority advocacy organizations, providing over $1 million in scholarships to high school and college students across the country, and No Kid Hungry, through which Denny's has donated over $7 million to feed children in need. In 2017, Denny's launched the Mobile Relief Diner, a 53-foot traveling kitchen-on-wheels which visits areas impacted by natural disasters to serve free, freshly-cooked pancake breakfasts during times of critical need.

"The revitalization of Denny's celebrates years of hard work from everyone in our organization to further strengthen our place as America's Diner," said CEO & President John Miller. "With new training programs emphasizing our obsession with customer service, new technology like Denny's on Demand allowing us to reach guests at their convenience and an unwavering commitment to feeding everyone delicious food, Denny's continues to raise the bar to delight our customers. We can't wait to see you."

