Denny's is Serving Up Value, Comfort and Convenience with the Return of Super Slam and New Pumpkin Pecan Pancakes

If you have a big appetite but don't want to spend a lot, the Super Slam® is back for a limited time for only $6.99.* This delicious deal features two fresh eggs, two crispy strips of bacon, two sausage links, golden hash browns and two fluffy buttermilk pancakes. Guests who want to spice it up can upgrade to pumpkin pancakes for a small charge.

For those who have been waiting all year for pumpkin season, Denny's is introducing a new Pumpkin Pecan Pancake Meal, featuring pumpkin pancakes made with REAL pumpkin and cooked with pecans, then drizzled with a decadent pecan pie sauce. The meal is served with farm fresh eggs, golden hash browns and crispy bacon strips or sausage links.

While Denny's is committed to highest standards of cleanliness and safety to protect the health of our dine-in guests, we have options for those who prefer to stay at home. Denny's has the perfect solution for families looking for tasty, convenient and affordable meal options that will please everyone's palates. The new lineup of Family Packs includes the new Fish & Chips Pack, the famous Denny's Grand Slam® Pack, the hearty Lumberjack Slam® Pack, Cheeseburger Pack, Premium Chicken Tenders Pack, and Breakfast & Cheeseburger Combo Pack. Family Packs serve between four and five people and are available for contactless delivery or curbside pickup.

"Now more than ever, Denny's hopes to provide a sense of comfort at a time when our guests need it most," said John Dillon, chief brand officer for Denny's. "By bringing back one of our best value offerings with the Super Slam alongside some of the most beloved flavors of the season, we're able to give customers a delicious, affordable meal, from wherever they choose to dine with us. Continuing to provide satisfying and affordable meal options that meet our customers where they are and make life that much easier remains top priority for us as America's Diner."

The new menu items are available 24/7 nationwide for contactless delivery via Denny's On Demand, pick up or in-store dining*. For more information, please visit www.dennys.com .

*The Super Slam is priced at $8.99 in select markets and available for a limited time only

ABOUT DENNY'S CORP.

Denny's Corporation is the franchisor and operator of one of America's largest franchised full-service restaurant chains, based on the number of restaurants. Denny's has approximately 1,700 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants around the world including 147 restaurants in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the Philippines, New Zealand, Honduras, the United Arab Emirates, Costa Rica, Guam, Guatemala, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, Indonesia, and Aruba. For further information on Denny's, including news releases, please visit the Denny's website at www.dennys.com or the brand's social channels via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn or YouTube.

