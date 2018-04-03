Denny's Joins Forces With "Solo: A Star Wars Story" To Help Fight Childhood Hunger

"We are thrilled to collaborate with the team at Lucasfilm and No Kid Hungry for the much-anticipated release of 'Solo: A Star Wars Story,'" said John Dillon, @DillonJohnW, chief marketing officer for Denny's. "We're incredibly excited to join forces and bring America an out-of-this-world campaign that will not only feed the excitement of every Star Wars fan and Denny's guest, but will also do some good along the way by helping fight childhood hunger and raise awareness for this important mission."

"Since 2011, we have been so proud to partner with Denny's in the fight to end childhood hunger, and we are honored to be part of this unique promotion," said Diana Hovey, senior vice president at No Kid Hungry. "Ending childhood hunger takes all of us working together, and we're so grateful to have the support of both Denny's and Lucasfilm. Denny's has been a key partner of the No Kid Hungry campaign, and to date has helped connect kids in need to more than 63 million meals, proving that together we can truly end child hunger in the U.S."

Each exclusive "Solo: A Star Wars Story" trading card pack, only available at Denny's in-store and via 'Denny's on Demand', includes two of 12 different character cards, featuring Han Solo, Chewbacca, Qi'ra, Lando Calrissian and more, in addition to a Denny's coupon for future use. A portion of all sales from the $3 trading card packs--with a minimum guaranteed donation of $1 million--will be donated to No Kid Hungry® to help provide meals to children in need.

To kick off the promotional campaign, Denny's has released its own "Solo: A Star Wars Story"-inspired national TV spot, "Hand of Sabacc." Set inside the lodge from "Solo: A Star Wars Story," the spot features two young adversaries, who imagine that they are squared off in a high-stakes card game as characters from the Star Wars universe, including Chewbacca, watch from around the booth. Denny's worked closely with Lucasfilm and Skywalker Sound and enlisted the help of acclaimed production designer Neil Lamont and Oscar®-winning creature and Special Makeup Effects Supervisor Neal Scanlan--both of whom worked on Star Wars films "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" and "Star Wars: The Force Awakens"--to create an authentic Star Wars environment for the spot.

Star Wars fans can also fuel up with their crew with Denny's movie-inspired menu, featuring bold new items that will send guests' taste buds into hyperdrive. Available 24/7, Denny's new menu includes the Co-Reactor Pancakes, featuring fresh strawberries, strawberry sauce and whipped cream, plus a side of Crystal Crunch Rocks and a pitcher of warm citrus sauce to pour over the pancakes; the Blaster Fire Burger, which offers up chipotle gouda cheese, bacon and spicy Ghost Pepper sauce top a hand-pressed 100 percent beef patty; along with the new Two Moons Skillet and Denny's Lightspeed Slam®. Guests can also activate their taste buds by adding a side of Crystal Crunch rocks to their favorite Milk Shake.

If that wasn't enough, guests can also enjoy their favorite beverage in one of Denny's Limited Edition "Solo: A Star Wars Story" collector cups featuring characters from the film and topped with a Millennium Falcon lid.

Fans will be able to experience Denny's promotional campaign with "Solo: A Star Wars Story" through June 26 and can visit Dennys.com for more information or to find their local restaurant and place an online order. Lucasfilm's "Solo: A Star Wars Story" opens nationwide May 25.

About Denny's Corp.

Denny's is one of America's largest full-service family restaurant chains, currently operating over 1,700 franchised, licensed and company-owned restaurants across the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, New Zealand, Mexico, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Honduras, Guam, the United Arab Emirates, Curaçao, El Salvador, the Philippines, Guatemala and the United Kingdom. For further information on Denny's, including news releases, please visit the Denny's website at www.dennys.com or the brand's social channels via Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr, Instagram or YouTube.

About No Kid Hungry®

No child should go hungry in America, but 1 in 6 kids will face hunger this year. Using proven, practical solutions, No Kid Hungry is ending childhood hunger today by ensuring that kids start the day with a nutritious breakfast, eat healthy summer meals, and families learn the skills they need to shop and cook on a budget. When we all work together, we can make sure kids get the healthy food they need. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of national anti-hunger organization Share Our Strength. Join us at NoKidHungry.org.

About "Solo: A Star Wars Story"

Board the Millennium Falcon and journey to a galaxy far, far away in "Solo: A Star Wars Story," an all-new adventure with the most beloved scoundrel in the galaxy. Through a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld, Han Solo befriends his mighty future copilot Chewbacca and meets the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian, in a journey that will set the course of one of the Star Wars saga's most unlikely heroes.

The film stars Alden Ehrenreich, Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover, Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Paul Bettany.

Ron Howard directs "Solo: A Star Wars Story," and Kathleen Kennedy, Allison Shearmur and Simon Emanuel are the producers. Lawrence Kasdan, Jason McGatlin, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller serve as executive producers. Lawrence & Jonathan Kasdan wrote the screenplay. "Solo: A Star Wars Story" opens in U.S. theaters on May 25, 2018.

