Denny's Kicks Off New Year with Limited Time $6.99 SUPER DUPER SLAM®, Plus Other Delicious New Menu Items

On the heels of the wildly popular Super Slam introduced in 2018, the Super Duper Slam includes two fresh eggs, two strips of bacon, two sausage links and crispy hash browns, PLUS all you can eat buttermilk pancakes for only $6.99* – bringing guests more value, variety and pancakes than ever before. In fact, the deal is so super, Denny's had to add a "duper" to the name to explain just how crazy good this deal is. Not so hungry? Guests can order the original Super Slam™ with two fluffy buttermilk pancakes for only $5.99.

"When we launched the Super Slam we thought we had taken our signature Grand Slam to the limits, but at Denny's we're always asking ourselves how we can give our guests even more for less," said John Dillon, chief brand officer for Denny's. "To kick off 2020 and take the Super Slam to never before reached heights, we decided to combine two of our favorite deals – All You Can Eat Pancakes and Super Slam – to give guests the endless (pancakes) value and delicious dining experience that the Super Duper Slam delivers."

What's more, Denny's has added a sensational lineup of savory skillet dishes that span breakfast to dinner, mild to spicy, and everything in between. Available 24/7 nationwide beginning today, each sizzlin' skillet is loaded with fresh, quality ingredients and a variety of bold flavors, including:

NEW! Parmesan Chicken Sizzlin' Skillet: This new skillet features crispy brussels sprouts, sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions and rice topped with a grilled seasoned chicken breast, Italian cheeses and Parmesan cream sauce.

This new skillet features crispy brussels sprouts, sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions and rice topped with a grilled seasoned chicken breast, Italian cheeses and Parmesan cream sauce. Santa Fe Sizzlin' Skillet: Offering fresh vegetables and flavor with every bite, this skillet features crumbled chorizo sausage, fire-roasted bell peppers and onions, mushrooms, seasoned red-skinned potatoes and is topped with cheddar cheese and eggs.

Offering fresh vegetables and flavor with every bite, this skillet features crumbled chorizo sausage, fire-roasted bell peppers and onions, mushrooms, seasoned red-skinned potatoes and is topped with cheddar cheese and eggs. Crazy Spicy Sizzlin' Skillet: If you can handle the heat, this fiery dish begins with crumbled chorizo sausage, fire-roasted bell peppers and onions, sautéed mushrooms, jalapeños and seasoned red-skinned potatoes. To top it off, the dish includes grilled seasoned chicken breast, Cheddar cheese, a spicy five pepper sauce and Pepper Jack queso.

If you can handle the heat, this fiery dish begins with crumbled chorizo sausage, fire-roasted bell peppers and onions, sautéed mushrooms, jalapeños and seasoned red-skinned potatoes. To top it off, the dish includes grilled seasoned chicken breast, Cheddar cheese, a spicy five pepper sauce and Pepper Jack queso. Bourbon Chicken Sizzlin' Skillet: This bourbon-infused skillet features grilled seasoned chicken breasts covered with a bourbon glaze, topped with fire-roasted bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, all atop broccoli and seasoned red-skinned potatoes.

The Super Duper Slam and other new menu items are available all day, every day beginning today.

For more information, please visit www.dennys.com.

* Price may vary in certain markets.

About Denny's:

Denny's is one of America's largest full-service family restaurant chains, currently operating more than 1,700 franchised, licensed, and company-owned restaurants across the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Philippines, New Zealand, Honduras, the United Arab Emirates, Costa Rica, Guam, Guatemala, the United Kingdom, Aruba, El Salvador, and Indonesia. For further information on Denny's, including news releases, please visit the Denny's website at www.dennys.com or the brand's social channels via Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr, Instagram, or YouTube.

SOURCE Denny's Corporation

Related Links

http://www.dennys.com

