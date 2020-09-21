Denny's New Fall Favorites Menu Just Got Better with FREE Delivery for the Rest of the Month

This offer comes just in time to try one of Denny's newest menu items including festive Pumpkin Pecan Pancakes, new Family Pack offerings or the ever-popular Super Slam.

"While we are all continuing to navigate through this challenging time together, we hope that Denny's can help alleviate some of the stress of planning and preparing meals by offering the comfort of a delicious meal delivered to your door for free," said John Dillon, Chief Brand Officer for Denny's. "This is our way of continuing to say thank you to our customers for their loyalty."

For more information, please visit www.dennys.com.

ABOUT DENNY'S CORP.

Denny's Corporation is the franchisor and operator of one of America's largest franchised full-service restaurant chains, based on the number of restaurants. Denny's has approximately 1,700 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants around the world including 147 restaurants in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the Philippines, New Zealand, Honduras, the United Arab Emirates, Costa Rica, Guam, Guatemala, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, Indonesia, and Aruba. For further information on Denny's, including news releases, please visit the Denny's website at www.dennys.com or the brand's social channels via Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok, LinkedIn or YouTube .

SOURCE Denny's Corporation

Related Links

https://www.dennys.com

