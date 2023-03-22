Denny's Orange Blossom Classic Returns to Miami Gardens for Third Consecutive Year of Friends, Family Fun, and a Premier Student Experience

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It's destined to be a family reunion when fans, alums, students of Historically Black Colleges and Universities, and sports enthusiasts ascend on the tropical oasis city of Miami Gardens, Florida. to see Jackson State University Tigers take on Florida A&M University Rattlers in the third annual Denny's Orange Blossom Classic.

It all goes down Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, at Hard Rock Stadium. This year's theme is aptly called "The Reunion," marking the return of this traditional event and the continued support of title partner Denny's.

Denny's Orange Blossom Classic 2023 Denny's Orange Blossom Classic 2023

Each year, attendees flock to the event for a Sunday afternoon of partying in the stands and watching the players leave it all on the gridiron. The event will also feature the high-stepping, bass line-dropping JSU's Sonic Boom of the South and FAMU's world-renowned, Incomparable Marching 100 bringing the Rattler strike!

Tickets for Denny's Orange Blossom Classic 2023 Football Game are on sale now and may be purchased online at http://www.orangeblossomclassic.com/events.

"There is so much exhilaration that comes with the rivalry and pageantry of the big game and leading up to Denny's Orange Blossom Classic," says Kendra Bulluck, executive director of the Orange Blossom Classic Committee (OBC). "Alumni, current students, and fans of all things HBCU share in the thrilling experience. The Orange Blossom Classic Committee is grateful to have Denny's continued support of the celebration of excellence of our student-athletes, providing them another outlet to shine while raising money to help contribute to the future academic success of HBCU students."

Now in its third year, the Denny's Orange Blossom Classic consists of multiple events focused on community, education, empowerment, and family fun. The four-day Labor Day weekend has generated more than $20 million for South Florida's economy since its inception, with a large percentage benefiting small and minority-owned businesses. This game has generated more than $2 million in financial investment for the participating universities. Organizers credit partners such as Denny's for making this possible.

"This HBCU classic is a wonderful example of our commitment to education," said Denny's President John Dillon. "We are looking forward to working with the Denny's Orange Blossom Classic team to provide another exciting and memorable weekend of activities that support the community and HBCU students."

ORANGE BLOSSOM CLASSIC COMMITTEE 2023 EVENTS:

To view the full event itinerary, visit orangeblossomclassic.com/events.

Road to "The Reunion" kicks off in April with events leading up to the big game.

Connect with Orange Blossom Classic Committee's One BIG Community on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

To become an OBC sponsor, please contact [email protected].

Media inquiries, contact [email protected].

ABOUT THE ORANGE BLOSSOM CLASSIC

Founded in 1933 by the son of Florida A&M University's president J.R.E. Lee Jr., the inaugural Orange Blossom Classic welcomed 2,000 fans to the "blacks-only" ballpark in Jacksonville, Fla., where FAMU beat Howard 9-0 and successfully established the foundation of HBCU classics.

After a 43-year hiatus, the Orange Blossom Classic was re-established in 2021 with a mission to enhance the exposure of Historically Black Colleges & Universities. In its second year, the OBC attracted thousands of fans, alumni, school members, and family members, highlighting interest in HBCUs and their roles in educating aspiring professionals and developing future leaders.

Its main goal remains to raise scholarship funds for the participating schools for years to come, helping to support the knowledge and experience offered by the discipline, commitment, and dedication it takes to be a Historically Black College & University student.

ABOUT DENNY'S CORP

Denny's is a Spartanburg, S.C. based family dining restaurant celebrating its 70th anniversary year and founding purpose: We love to feed people. That purpose has led us to become a restaurant brand that guests worldwide rely on for delicious value and craveable contemporary meals across breakfast, lunch, dinner and late night. Every day, we welcome guests to dine whenever and however they prefer, whether it's at our brick-and-mortar locations, via Denny's on Demand – the first delivery platform in the family dining segment, or at The Meltdown and The Burger Den, our two virtual restaurants. Our longstanding commitment to supporting our local communities is brought to life with our Mobile Relief Diner that delivers hot meals to our neighbors during times of disaster. Denny's is one of the largest franchised full-service restaurant brands in the world, based on number of restaurants. As of March 1, 2023, Denny's had 1,602 franchised, licensed and company restaurants, which includes 157 restaurants in Canada, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guam, Guatemala, Honduras, Indonesia, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Puerto Rico, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom. To learn more about Denny's, please visit our brand website at www.dennys.com or the brand's social channels via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn or YouTube.

Media Contact:

Elora Mason

305-851-5699

[email protected]

SOURCE Orange Blossom Classic Committee