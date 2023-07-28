Denny's Partners with Houston Leaders for a Sports-Filled Week of Giving Back

HOUSTON, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Denny's has joined forces with two Houston-based organizations to give back to the community. The first of two events, Take Me Out to the Ballgame, takes place on Sunday, July 30, at Minute Maid Park, and is hosted by Sister 2 Sistah. Sister 2 Sistah is a Houston-based organization on a mission to help college-aged women of color from across the country. The event will provide the opportunity for 100 children from underserved communities in Houston to attend a free Astros game. Attendees will also receive backpacks that contain Denny's logo drawstring bags, squishy baseballs, No. 2 pencils, colored pencils, pencil cases, rulers, highlighters, earbuds, crayons, clear water bottles, and free kids' meal coupons.

"Sister 2 Sistah is very pleased that Denny's has stepped in to provide backpacks and much-needed school supplies for children in the community," said Nakia Cooper, Sister 2 Sistah co-founder. "We believe when people see it, they can achieve it and they need to see that our community businesses have their backs and are willing to invest in their futures."

The second event, Back 2 School Basketball Camp, is sponsored by Denny's in partnership with Texas Relief Warriors and Generation One and takes place on Thursday, August 3. The event will be led by Jae Sean Tate, captain of the Houston Rockets. Approximately 75 children will attend this basketball camp and workshop, which is open to Houston-area students from Pre-K– Grade 12. The camp will not only teach basketball skills, but also provide free school supplies to attendees. Denny's will have a booth that includes a prize wheel, dining coupons, and promotional items, including Denny's Logo Squishy basketballs, water bottles, sweatbands, and lip balms.

"What brought me to Denny's was not only the brand's rich history but their ongoing commitment to giving back to the community," said Denny's franchisee Clyde Rucker. "We are excited to be a part of these life-changing experiences, and we hope these children feel the full support of the community behind them!"

SOURCE Denny's Corporation