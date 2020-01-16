Denny's Raises Over $2M For No Kid Hungry® To End Childhood Hunger

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Denny's has raised $2,006,850 for No Kid Hungry® setting a new fundraising record since the partnership began in 2011. The funds will help provide up to 20 million meals to children in need. From October 29 through December 23, 2019, guests at Denny's U.S. locations were encouraged to donate in-store and online. Every dollar contributed to No Kid Hungry is tax-deductible and helps to feed a child up to 10 healthy meals.

"Denny's is committed to giving back to the communities we serve. We are incredibly grateful for the continued support from our guests and team members in ending childhood hunger across America," said John Miller, president and chief executive officer for Denny's. "We are honored to help provide children in need with healthy meals year-round."

"For the past 9 years we have been proud to call Denny's a partner and a corporate leader in the fight to end childhood hunger," says Diana Hovey, senior vice president at Share Our Strength, the organization behind the No Kid Hungry campaign. "Denny's is our largest restaurant partner this year. We're beyond grateful to have the support of Denny's – their franchisees, their team members and their guests– working together to end childhood hunger in America."

To date, Denny's has donated more than $9 million in the fight to end childhood hunger, helping provide up to 90 million meals to children in need. Guests that donated $3 in-store to No Kid Hungry received Denny's coupons worth $15 to be used on subsequent visits and were able to round up their purchase to the nearest dollar at the cash register.

As America's Diner, Denny's commitment to feeding people extends beyond restaurants and No Kid Hungry. Denny's Mobile Relief Diner travels from coast to coast feeding those who have been impacted by natural disasters and has served over 28,000 meals since its launch in 2017. Through its Hungry for Education® scholarship program, each year Denny's awards over $200,000 in scholarships to students across the country who present unique, actionable ideas on ways Denny's can help end childhood hunger in local communities. Denny's restaurants also support national and local charities to improve the health and well-being of the communities they serve.

About Denny's

Denny's is one of America's largest full-service family restaurant chains, currently operating more than 1,700 franchised, licensed, and company-owned restaurants across the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Philippines, New Zealand, Honduras, the United Arab Emirates, Costa Rica, Guam, Guatemala, the United Kingdom, Aruba, El Salvador, and Indonesia. For more information please visit: www.dennys.com or the brand's social channels via Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr, Instagram, or YouTube.

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But 1 in 7 kids will face hunger this year. No Kid Hungry is ending childhood hunger through effective programs that provide kids with the food they need. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization working to end hunger and poverty. Join us at NoKidHungry.org.

