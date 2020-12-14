Denny's Raises Over $800,000 to Fight Childhood Hunger in America in Tenth Annual Fundraiser for No Kid Hungry®

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Denny's today announced that it has raised over $800,000 to help end childhood hunger in America through its annual fundraiser in partnership with No Kid Hungry®. The funds raised through the Denny's No Kid Hungry campaign will help provide approximately eight million healthy meals to children in need.

From September 11 through November 3, 2020, Denny's guests had the opportunity to "round up" their restaurant checks to the nearest dollar for No Kid Hungry, and to donate $1 at checkout to No Kid Hungry when placing orders online through Denny's on Demand. Since it first partnered with No Kid Hungry in 2011, Denny's has raised $9.8 million to help feed at-risk children.

"We are honored to be making this significant donation to No Kid Hungry because no child should have to worry about where their next meal is coming from," said John Miller, CEO of Denny's. "Even during one of the most difficult times in the restaurant industry, Denny's guests, franchisees, suppliers and team members all demonstrated their generosity and commitment to helping those in need. As America's Diner, and as a company that loves to feed people, Denny's remains committed to the ongoing fight against childhood hunger and giving back to the communities we serve."

Every dollar donated to No Kid Hungry can feed a child up to 10 healthy meals.* Over the past ten years, Denny's and its guests have provided up to 98 million meals to kids in need.

"There's an unprecedented number of kids facing hunger today, and Denny's has stepped up again this year to help ensure kids are getting the meals they need," says Diana Hovey, Senior Vice President at Share Our Strength, the organization behind the No Kid Hungry campaign. "We are so grateful to the entire Denny's team and their guests for supporting the No Kid Hungry campaign over the last decade!"

Denny's commitment to feeding people extends beyond restaurants and No Kid Hungry. Denny's Mobile Relief Diner travels from coast to coast, feeding those who have been impacted by natural disasters and serving more than 38,000 meals since its launch in 2018. Most recently, the Mobile Relief Diner completed a 10-day, six-city tour to feed homeless veterans in need of a helping hand. In addition, through its Hungry for Education® scholarship program, Denny's has awarded over $1.5 million in scholarships to students across the country who present unique, actionable ideas on ways Denny's can help end childhood hunger in local communities. Denny's restaurants also support national and local charities to improve the health and well-being of the communities they serve.

*$1 can provide up to 10 meals. Meal equivalency varies during COVID-19 relief. Learn more at NoKidHungry.org/OneDollar

ABOUT DENNY'S CORP.

Denny's Corporation is the franchisor and operator of one of America's largest franchised full-service restaurant chains, based on the number of restaurants. Denny's has approximately 1,700 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants around the world including 147 restaurants in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the Philippines, New Zealand, Honduras, the United Arab Emirates, Costa Rica, Guam, Guatemala, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, Indonesia, and Aruba. For further information on Denny's, including news releases, please visit the Denny's website at www.dennys.com or the brand's social channels via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn or YouTube.

ABOUT NO KID HUNGRY

No child should go hungry in America. But in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, 1 in 4 kids could face hunger this year. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty. Join us at NoKidHungry.org.

