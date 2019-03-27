Denny's Rides with Florida Tour De Force Another Year to Honor Local Law Enforcement Officers

SPARTANBURG, S.C., March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the eighth-consecutive year, several Denny's locations in Florida will be supporting hundreds of riders participating in the 2019 Florida Tour De Force, a five-day, 270-mile charity bicycle ride that raises awareness for Florida law enforcement personnel lost in the line of duty during 2018. Since its inception, the annual event has raised more than $500,000 for the families of Florida fallen officers, law enforcement and related organizations.

The 22nd annual Florida Tour De Force bicycle ride will begin on Monday, April 1 at the Denny's location in North Miami Beach and continue up the Florida Coast before concluding in Daytona Beach on Friday, April 5. Participants will ride through 62 different law enforcement jurisdictions, stopping at multiple Denny's locations including restaurants in Lake Worth, Port Saint Lucie and Titusville.

"At Denny's, we are honored to help support our law enforcement officers and the families of these fallen heroes," said Denise Gaines, senior manager of field marketing for Denny's."We cannot thank the servicemen and women enough for their efforts and heroism to keep our cities safe. We are incredibly thankful to be a part of Florida Tour de Force each year and show a small token of our appreciation."

The five-day ride is organized and operated by devoted volunteers of the Florida law enforcement community and 100% of the amount raised is donated to the surviving family members: This year's honorees include:

Police Officer Jermaine T. Brown , Miami-Dade Police Department

, Police Department Detective Larry Marrero , Miami-Dade Police Department

, Police Department Deputy Sheriff Ricky Carlton Anderson , Polk County Sheriff's Office

, Sheriff's Office Deputy Sheriff Kevin James Stanton , Brevard County Sheriff's Office

, Sheriff's Office Deputy Sheriff Taylor Fletcher Lindsey , Gilchrist County Sheriff's Office

, Sheriff's Office Sergeant Noel Beltran Ramirez, Jr. , Gilchrist County Sheriff's Office

, Sheriff's Office Deputy Sheriff William J. Gentry, Jr. , Highlands County Sheriff's Office

, Sheriff's Office Police Officer Lance Christian Whitaker , Jacksonville Sheriff's Office

, Sheriff's Office Police Officer Thomas Coulter , Daytona Beach Police Department

, Police Department Correctional Officer Tawanna Marin , Florida Department of Corrections

, Florida Department of Corrections Police Officer Adam Edward Jobbers-Miller, Fort Myers Police Department

Police Department Deputy Sheriff Benjamin LeMont Zirbel , Clay County Sheriff's Office

To increase its impact this year, Denny's locations in Lake Worth, North Miami Beach and Cutler Bay held a special benefit night with a portion of all restaurant sales going to Florida Tour de Force.

Those interested in participating in this year's ride or supporting Tour de Force through an online donation can visit www.FloridaTourdeForce.org. For more information and directions to participating Denny's restaurants, please visit www.dennys.com.

