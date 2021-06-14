Denny's Salutes Summer with New Red, White & Blue Pancake Breakfast and Sweet Treats!

First up on the menu just in time for Flag Day and July Fourth: The Red, White and Blue Pancake Breakfast kicks off summer with festive colors and flavors, perfect for dine in, delivery or take out to enjoy with friends and family this season. The crave-able new creation features a light and fluffy stack of pancakes crafted with fresh buttermilk and blueberries and topped with freshly sliced strawberries, a drizzle of cream cheese icing and a dollop of sweet, whipped cream, served up with two eggs, golden hash browns, plus two crispy bacon strips or sausage links.

"We're looking forward to giving our guests a fresh and deliciously patriotic dish to be excited about as they get back into our booths this summer," said John Dillon, Chief Brand Officer of Denny's. "The Red, White and Blue Pancake Breakfast is sure to be a crowd pleaser as we look to celebrate all that is to come across the U.S. this year."

If you're in the mood for dessert after your breakfast – or any time of day - Denny's Cinnamon Sugar Pancake Puppies are back and better than ever! Served in a count of 6 or 10, these delicious bite-sized round pancakes are made-to-order, tossed in cinnamon sugar and served with our just-the-right-amount-of-sweet cream cheese icing. Offered only for a limited time, these puppies will be succeeded by other sensational, seasonal flavors later this year – so try them out this month and stay tuned for what's to come!

Also making their limited-time debut in more than 170 Denny's locations across Los Angeles on the crowd pleasing LA Favorites menu are three new savory and portable breakfast burritos, all with the option to add fresh avocado:

NEW! Lumberjack Burrito – Ham, diced bacon and sausage crumbles with scrambled eggs, hash browns, American cheese and pico de gallo, wrapped up in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with golden hash browns, sour cream and salsa.

– Ham, diced bacon and sausage crumbles with scrambled eggs, hash browns, American cheese and pico de gallo, wrapped up in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with golden hash browns, sour cream and salsa. Cali Chicken Burrito – Grilled seasoned and tender chicken breast, fresh avocado, pico de gallo, Cheddar cheese and ranch dressing wrapped up in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with cooked-to-perfection tortilla chips and salsa.

– Grilled seasoned and tender chicken breast, fresh avocado, pico de gallo, Cheddar cheese and ranch dressing wrapped up in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with cooked-to-perfection tortilla chips and salsa. Chorizo Burrito – Chorizo sausage, scrambled eggs and Cheddar cheese wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with golden hash browns and pico de gallo.

"Our new LA Favorites burrito offerings were particularly fun to create as we built the ingredients from local guest feedback and requests," said Sharon Lykins, Senior Director of Product Innovation at Denny's. "We're excited to experiment with different flavor profiles and give our guests exactly what they're looking for in a meal in-restaurant or on the go!"

Starting June 14, the new Red, White and Blue Pancake Breakfast and Cinnamon Sugar Pancake Puppies are available nationally while the LA Favorites menu is exclusively available in Los Angeles, California. For more information on local dining options or to order for delivery please visit www.dennys.com .

About Denny's Corp

Denny's Corporation is the franchisor and operator of one of America's largest franchised full-service restaurant chains, based on the number of restaurants. Denny's has approximately 1,649 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants around the world including 148 restaurants in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the Philippines, New Zealand, Honduras, the United Arab Emirates, Costa Rica, Guam, Guatemala, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, Indonesia, and Aruba. For further information on Denny's, including news releases, please visit the Denny's website at www.Dennys.com or the brand's social channels via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn or YouTube.

SOURCE Denny's Corporation