Denny's Turkey & Dressing Dinner Pack is Back for a Convenient and Delicious Thanksgiving Dinner

Generously portioned for four people, the Turkey & Dressing Dinner Pack is prepared ready to heat and serve, and features holiday staples including tender carved turkey breast, savory bread stuffing, red-skinned mashed potatoes, turkey gravy, cranberry sauce and a choice of fresh steamed broccoli or corn.

For those wishing to dine-out this year, Denny's is open on Thanksgiving Day, offering a safe dining experience for the holiday. Guests can enjoy a variety of favorite menu items including the Turkey & Dressing Dinner, featuring tender carved turkey breast paired with savory stuffing, turkey gravy and cranberry sauce and served with two sides and dinner bread. Denny's has dessert covered with decadent Pumpkin or Pecan Pie for an end-to-end festive experience guests can be thankful for. The seasonal dinner is available for a limited time for dine-in, pickup or delivery nationwide at participating locations.

"While we know Thanksgiving may look different for so many this year, we're happy to be able to provide the comfort of a delicious holiday meal," said John Dillon, chief brand officer for Denny's.

Turkey & Dressing Dinner Packs must be ordered online at least 24 hours before the desired pickup time. This special dining option is not available for dine-in and is offered at participating Denny's locations for a limited time.

Turkey & Dressing Dinner Packs must be ordered online at least 24 hours before the desired pickup time. This special dining option is not available for dine-in and is offered at participating Denny's locations for a limited time.

Denny's Corporation is the franchisor and operator of one of America's largest franchised full-service restaurant chains, based on the number of restaurants. Denny's has approximately 1,700 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants around the world including 147 restaurants in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the Philippines, New Zealand, Honduras, the United Arab Emirates, Costa Rica, Guam, Guatemala, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, Indonesia, and Aruba. For further information on Denny's, including news releases, please visit the Denny's website at www.dennys.com or the brand's social channels via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn or YouTube.

