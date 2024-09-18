Denova Collaborative Health Marks One-Year Milestone of Same-Day, Next-Day Behavioral Health Visits

Company's Care Model Dramatically Improves Access and Quality in Mental Healthcare

PHOENIX, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Denova Collaborative Health, Arizona's largest provider of behavioral health services, is marking the one-year milestone of its groundbreaking same-day, next-day behavioral healthcare initiative. While Denova has a 40-year history of serving Arizona residents, within the last year, the company provided treatment for over 36,000 individual patients. This achievement is especially noteworthy considering Arizona previously ranked 50th in the nation for poor access to care and high prevalence of mental health issues.

Improving Access to Timely Care

"At Denova, we believe healthcare is a right, not a privilege, and timely access to care is essential for effective treatment and patient well-being," said Graham Johnson, CEO of Denova Collaborative Health. "If you're struggling with depression, anxiety, trauma or any number of other mental health challenges, waiting weeks or months for care can lead to serious setbacks."

Since launching same- and next-day care, Denova has redefined the standard for timely mental healthcare. In stark contrast to Arizona's average wait times of 6-8 weeks for behavioral health services, Denova's model ensures patients receive the care they need — when they need it most.

Ensuring Quality Care

Denova's commitment to care extends well beyond timely access. A cornerstone of the organization's mental and behavioral health treatment success is the Denova Symptom Based Assessment™ (DSBA™), a peer-reviewed measurement tool that identifies and quantifies symptom severity for conditions including depression, anxiety, PTSD and social determinants of health (SDoH). In the last year alone, Denova conducted assessments with more than 20,000 patients, allowing clinicians to track patient improvement and engage with other practice areas like psychiatry or primary care for supportive services when needed.

The DSBA™ data speaks volumes: within five visits, patients' anxiety and depression symptoms decreased by an average of 32% and 30%, respectively, while symptom severity for PTSD decreased 15%.

Denova's dedication to quality and integration is reflected in its patient satisfaction scores: the company boasts a 4.89 Google Star Rating across all service lines. With a deep bench of more than 300 behavioral health providers, Denova matches patients with clinicians whose expertise aligns with their specific needs. What's more, Denova's hybrid model of virtual and in-person care ensures high-quality, personalized treatment while also removing barriers including transportation, childcare and the need to take time off work.

Also of note, the company accepts nearly all forms of insurance, from AHCCCS plans to commercial insurance products, to Medicare, to ensure cost does not prevent people from seeking help.

Enhancing Outcomes through Integration

Meanwhile, 75% of Denova's patients receive integrated care across two or more service lines. This integration is especially beneficial for patients with complex medical conditions, as integrated care has been shown to reduce hospitalizations for chronic disease patients by up to 30%, according to research highlighted by the American Medical Association.

"Timely access to care also prevents mental health issues like trauma or suicidal ideation from escalating, helping patients avoid hospitalization and very often saving their lives," said Dr. Orras.

Expanding Reach and Services

In the months and years ahead, Denova is poised for significant growth. The company, which recently hired six new psychiatrists, is adding over 25 clinicians, including therapists, pediatricians and family practice providers. Denova is growing its physical footprint, too, with a new clinic now open in Tucson, and Flagstaff and Yuma in 2025.

"Expanding our services to new communities, especially rural areas experiencing a shortage of mental health and primary care providers, is a critical part of our mission," said Johnson.

About Denova Collaborative Health

Denova Collaborative Health is Arizona's largest provider of behavioral health services, offering psychiatry, therapy, primary care and case management. With a mission to make healthcare accessible to all, Denova is dedicated to improving mental health outcomes through innovative care models and a commitment to quality. For more information, visit www.denova.com.

