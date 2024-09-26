DeNova Detect Promotes Natural Gas Safety During 2024 Fire Prevention Week October 6th-12th

National Transportation Safety Board advises homeowners to install natural gas alarms as the US continues to lose too many lives and homes to catastrophic explosions that are preventable tragedies.

LISLE, Ill., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DeNova Detect, created by New Cosmos USA Inc., one of the world's leading manufacturer of natural gas alarms, is using Fire Prevention Week™ October 6th-12th as an opportunity to educate Americans about natural gas safety. With natural gas explosions on the rise due to aging infrastructure, aging appliances and loose gas connections, there is a growing awareness that a trifecta of safety alarms, smoke, carbon monoxide and natural gas alarms is needed to keep homes, families and business safe. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is now advising Americans with natural gas appliances to install natural gas alarms which detect gas leaks before they ignite and cause explosions. New York City began requiring natural gas alarms this year as does the state of Maine. Seven other states including Connecticut, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, and Tennessee have legislation pending to require these important life-safety alarms.

DeNova Detect produces the only residential battery-operated 10 year natural gas alarm tested to UL1484 Standard by ETL. Post this DeNova Detect produces the only residential fully battery-operated 10 year natural gas alarm in the world, tested to UL1484 Standard by ETL. In addition to detecting natural gas on average 11 minutes sooner than traditional gas sensors, it also operates for ten years without any need to change the battery and all DeNova Detect alarms have a virtually zero rate of false alarms. Voice alerts in English and Spanish announce the type of hazard and instructions to evacuate and then call 911. DeNova Detect also offers a 10 year 2-in-1 combination natural gas and carbon monoxide alarm. DeNova Detect’s cordless design means it can be placed closer to the ceiling where natural gas rises and accumulates first. This is one of several reasons it provides earlier detection than the traditional plug-in alarms. Voice alerts in English and Spanish announce the type of hazard and instructions to evacuate and then call 911. Natural gas alarms should be installed near every gas appliance.

"We are very pleased that the NTSB, the nation's leading public safety agency is advising people to install natural gas alarms and that many lawmakers and fire safety professionals are taking this issue seriously. Although natural gas alarms are proven to prevent gas explosions with early detection, many consumers are still not aware this life-saving technology exists even though 60 percent of homes in the U.S. use natural gas," said Ron Lazarus, COO of DeNova Detect/New Cosmos USA. "During the month of October, DeNova Detect will participate in community education and media events across the United States. It is the perfect time to raise awareness about natural gas safety since there is an increased focus on fire prevention."

A natural gas incident or explosion occurs approximately every 40 hours in the United States. Local fire departments respond to thousands of home fires each year that start with the ignition of natural gas. During the past several decades, natural gas leaks have led to explosions claiming many American lives, injuring many more and destroying apartment buildings and single and multi-family housing with millions of dollars in property damage. Oftentimes, it is difficult to recognize the presence of a gas leak or there is little warning before an explosion occurs.

Kansas City, Kansas Fire Chief Dennis Rubin remembers the first fatality he ever responded to – it was from a natural gas explosion. "It is etched in my mind and always will be. It happened in 1972, leveling two homes, seriously damaged a third and killing two small children and their mother. If there had been a natural gas alarm in the home to alert them, they could have gotten out and lived," said Kansas City Fire Chief Dennis Rubin. "Today more than half a century later, we continue to lose too many lives and homes and we are putting firefighters at risk from catastrophic natural gas explosions. Natural gas alarms are a simple and very effective step consumers can take now to protect their families and homes."

New York City became the first major American city to require natural gas alarms earlier this year. In the past decade, New York City has experienced several devastating natural gas explosions where residents were killed and injured, buildings were destroyed, and families lost their homes. Consolidated Edison launched a pilot program in New York in 2018 featuring natural gas alarms aimed at preventing future gas explosions. Con Ed chose to use DeNova Detect natural gas alarms and has installed more than 250,000 of them in buildings and homes across Manhattan and Westchester County.

"We are proud that New York City is leading the nation in this important public safety issue and we hope others will soon follow our lead. Natural gas alarms and the early detection and warnings they provide are essential for public safety," said Assemblywoman Alicia L. Hyndman from Queens, New York. "As the most densely populated major city in the U.S., gas related incidents that occur here often impact entire neighborhoods. That's why it is crucial to detect gas leaks before there is an explosions and lives are irretrievably broken."

About New Cosmos USA, Inc/DeNova Detect. New Cosmos Electric, a leading global supplier of natural gas alarms for more than 60 years, formed a wholly owned subsidiary, New Cosmos USA, Inc., in 2018. New Cosmos USA is headquartered in the Chicago area and has developed the DeNova Detect brand to provide gas alarms to some of the largest utility companies in the U.S. as well as commercial and residential customers. With more than 70 million residential gas alarms sold worldwide, and the developer of the first-ever residential natural gas alarm, New Cosmos remains committed to delivering cutting-edge safety solutions to customers globally to protect what matters most.

