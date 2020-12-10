Denovo Biopharma Acquires a Novel Late-Stage Oncology Drug and Expands into Protein Therapeutics

Denovo Biopharma expands into protein therapeutics with DB108 acquisition Tweet this

Dr. Michael F. Haller, Denovo Biopharma's Chief Business Officer, said, "Wuzhong Pharmaceutical's pioneering work on DB108 has laid a good foundation for our follow-up research and development. We plan on developing a targeted product through our whole-genome scanning platform technology to predict the efficacy of DB108 in a specific patient population. This product enables our expansion into the field of protein therapeutics."

Mr. Yao Jianlin, Chairman of Wuzhong Pharmaceutical, said, "Denovo Biopharma is a leading precision medicine company with superb biomarker research and development capabilities. Recombinant human endostatin injection is a novel medicine developed by Wuzhong Pharmaceutical that may provide better treatment options for clinical patients worldwide."

Denovo Biopharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that applies novel biomarker approaches to re-evaluate medicines that have failed in broad patient populations. The company seeks to discover genomic biomarkers correlated with patients' responses to drug candidates retrospectively. Denovo then designs and executes efficient clinical trials in targeted patient populations to optimize the probability of a successful trial. Denovo is enrolling patients in the U.S. and China with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) in a Phase 3 clinical trial and will start a Phase 3 trial in Glioblastoma (GBM) for its lead product candidate, DB102 (enzastaurin), which was in-licensed from Eli Lilly. The company has six additional late-stage programs targeting major unmet needs: DB103 (pomaglumetad methionil) for schizophrenia, DB104 (liafensine) for depression, DB105 (formerly ORM-12741) for Alzheimer's Disease, DB106 (vosaroxin) for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), DB107 (formerly Toca 511 and Toca FC) for recurrent high grade glioma, and DB108 (endostatin) for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). For additional information please visit www.denovobiopharma.com.

