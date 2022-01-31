Denovo Biopharma LLC Announces FDA Approval of IND to Initiate First Biomarker-Guided Global CNS Clinical Trial for Treatment-Resistant Depression (TRD)

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Denovo Biopharma LLC ("Denovo"), a pioneer in applying precision medicine to the development of innovative therapies, today announced that the FDA has authorized the company's investigational new drug (IND) application of DB104 (liafensine) for treatment-resistant depression (TRD) to proceed, which enables Denovo to start a global Phase 2b clinical trial to assess the safety and efficacy of liafensine in patients with TRD. This will be the third potentially pivotal global trial that Denovo is conducting, and more importantly, may be the first ever genetic biomarker-guided clinical trial conducted for central nervous system (CNS) diseases.

Xiao-Xiong Lu, PhD, Denovo's Chief Technical Officer, said, "CNS diseases are notoriously difficult to treat, and lack of precision medicines may contribute to the modest success in developing innovative drugs in this area. Denovo used its unique biomarker platform to identify a novel predictive biomarker named Denovo Genomic Marker 4 (DGM4™), which is highly associated with clinical response to liafensine in patients with TRD. We are excited to launch this biomarker-guided TRD trial that may provide a scientific, personalized medicine approach rather than the trial-and-error method that is typically used today. This could potentially be a game–changer for the field of CNS drug development."