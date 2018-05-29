Denovo Biopharma to Participate at Morgan Stanley 4th Annual China Summit

SAN DIEGO, May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Denovo Biopharma LLC, a pioneer in using precision medicine to develop innovative therapies, today announced that Wen Luo, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Chief Scientific Officer, will be meeting with investors at the Morgan Stanley 4th Annual China Summit on Wednesday, May 30, 2018 in Beijing. Denovo will host one-on-one meetings with interested investors during the conference.
About Denovo Biopharma
Denovo Biopharma is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that applies novel biomarker approaches to precision drug development to re-evaluate medicines that have failed in broad patient populations. The company applies its expertise to archived clinical samples to discover genomic biomarkers correlated with patients' responses to drug candidates retrospectively. Denovo then designs and executes efficient clinical trials in targeted patient populations to optimize the probability of a successful trial. Denovo is enrolling patients in the U.S. and China with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) in a Phase 3 clinical trial for its lead product product candidate, DB102, which was in-licensed from Eli Lilly. The company has two additional late stage programs: DB103, for schizophrenia, and DB104, for depression. For additional information please visit www.denovobiopharma.com.
Contact:
Robert H. Uhl
Managing Director
Westwicke Partners
(858) 356-5932
robert.uhl@westwicke.com
