DENS Facility Services Joins Flagship Facility Services

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flagship Facility Services is pleased to announce the finalization of a partnership with DENS Facility Services (DENS), headquartered in Greater Boston and a leader in providing Life Sciences laboratory support and facility maintenance services to that burgeoning sector.

"This addition is another step in Flagship Facility Services' evolution. We know there is an urgent need in the expanding area of specialized R&D space and, together with DENS, we will now provide a broad range of facilities services to Life Sciences clients, whether they are in early-stage Research and Development or manufacturing for market," said Dave Pasek, President and CEO of Flagship Facility Services.

Joshua Philbrook, President of DENS, adds, "By coming together and leveraging our highly specialized laboratorysupport services along with Flagship's integrated facilities management expertise, we now have the breadth and capabilities to serve any critical research, manufacturing, or laboratory space, not only in Greater Boston, but on a national scale - all while maintaining the familial tradition of the service excellence that both companies are known for."

DENS Facility Services -- A Flagship Company will operate as a stand-alone entity whose service portfolio goes beyond traditional building centric facilities management and now includes Staff Augmentation, Laboratory Support, Technical Services and Integrated Life Sciences Facilities Management services.

For more information on either company, please visit flagshipinc.com or densfacilityservices.com.

ABOUT FLAGSHIP FACILITY SERVICES

Flagship has over 6,000 employees dedicated to creating the best facility experience for customers. With operations in Facility Services, Integrated Facilities Management Culinary Services and Aviation Services, Flagship offers Integrated Facilities Management and a multitude of la carte facilities services, including janitorial, engineering, culinary and maintenance services, for large-scale organizations throughout the U.S. and Canada.

ABOUT DENS FACILITY SERVICES

Founded in 2004, DENS Facility Services is a locally owned and operated facility management firm specializing in Life Science maintenance and management including biotechnology, biopharmaceutical, and pharmaceutical facilities. Based in Somerville, Mass., DENS Facility Services has proudly earned its reputation of consistent, reliable and quality facility services for some of the most premier industry clients in the Greater Boston/Cambridge Area.

