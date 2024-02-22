Dense Air joins forces with Radisys and EdgeQ to shape the ecosystem of shared wireless at MWC

CHICAGO, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dense Air, a leading provider of shared wireless networks, will join with our partners Radisys and EdgeQ at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona the week of February 26th, 2024, to announce a state-of-the-art integrated neutral host As-a-Service offering. Dense Air and its partners are bridging the gap between physical infrastructure and the cloud, enabling carriers to cost-effectively extend and densify their networks.

Together with EdgeQ and Radisys, Dense Air is introducing a first-of-its-kind platform built on a data-driven, cloud-native architecture that offers shared RAN, transmitting public and private cellular networks across a single small-cell based infrastructure for in-building, enterprise, and outdoor deployments. This innovative solution allows cities, hotels, venues, businesses, carriers, and third-party operators to facilitate seamless connectivity across different environments with ease and flexibility.

"We are changing the paradigm with our approach to solving network connectivity gaps. This partnership has enabled us to offer a scalable shared network platform As a Service, with a lower total cost of ownership — bringing together a secure, seamless integration to operators' networks. Our end-to-end solution provides a quick-to-deploy, turnkey, resilient multi-tenant platform tailored to specific use cases while providing uninterrupted network coverage at a fraction of the cost," said Jim Estes, CEO of Dense Air.

Powering Dense Air's proprietary indoor and outdoor small cells will be EdgeQ's highly converged LTE and 5G system on a chip, which provides the ability to simultaneously broadcast both shared and licensed spectrum, a key market differentiator that changes the economics for 5G service delivery.

"We are excited to support Dense Air and Radisys in this ecosystem partnership. As 5G is a key market for EdgeQ, our converged 4G+5G system on a chip solution natively scales to the needs of operators and private enterprises at breakthrough unit economics," said Vinay Ravuri, CEO and Founder of EdgeQ.

Through this ecosystem solution, Dense Air is building on its partnership with Radisys Corporation and using their market-proven centralized units (CU) and distributed units (DU) Open RAN solution, which now leverages Google Cloud Platform (GCP) as a foundation. This solution will provide carriers with a robust, reliable ecosystem – positioned to transform the pace of 5G deployment.

"We are delighted to partner with Dense Air and EdgeQ in building a network that delivers a 5G network with edge processing capabilities, leveraging a flexible RAN architecture and open interfaces," said Arun Bhikshesvaran, CEO of Radisys. "Our proven 3GPP and O-RAN compliant cloud-native CU and DU software delivers scalability using Google Cloud Platform (GCP), making it possible to deliver differentiated 5G services to multiple carriers."

Through this cloud-native, multi-operator, neutral host solution, Dense Air and its partners are bridging the gap between physical infrastructure and the cloud, enabling users to seamlessly connect and stay connected.

Please join us for the fireside chat: 'The Revolutionary Future of 5G Networks' on Tuesday at 2pm at the Radisys booth to learn more about the groundbreaking approach to solving coverage gaps.

About Dense Air

Dense Air is leading the innovation of shared wireless networks that delivers secure and expanded coverage making connectivity more open, shared, and inclusive. Dense Air offers a unique end-to-end, As-a-Service model, with an operational expenditure path to solving wireless network coverage & capacity gaps. Providing neutral host small cell solutions that are resilient, flexible and more cost effective than existing alternatives, Dense Air's service solution ensures comprehensive in-building and outdoor cellular coverage, enabling seamless communications for carriers, enterprises, and cities. www.denseair.net

About EdgeQ

EdgeQ is a leading innovator in 5G systems-on-a-chip. The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA, with offices in San Diego, CA and Bangalore, India. Led by executives from Qualcomm, Intel, and Broadcom, EdgeQ is pioneering converged connectivity and AI that is fully software-customizable and programmable. The company is backed by world-renowned investors. To learn more about EdgeQ, visit www.edgeq.io

About Radisys

Radisys is a global leader in open telecom solutions and services. Its disaggregated platforms and integration services leverage open reference architectures and standards combined with open software and hardware, enabling service providers to drive open digital transformation. Radisys offers an end-to-end solutions portfolio from digital end points to disaggregated and open access and core solutions, to immersive digital applications and engagement platforms. Its world-class and experienced network services organization delivers full lifecycle services to help service providers build and operate highly scalable and high-performance networks at optimum total cost of ownership. For more information, visit www.radisys.com .

