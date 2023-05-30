Densify Announces Appointment of Rosemary Schooler to its Board of Directors

RICHMOND HILL, ON, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Densify today announced the appointment of a new Board member, Rosemary Schooler, former corporate vice president and general manager of Data Center and AI Sales for Intel. Rose brings significant IT infrastructure experience including technology development and the creation and execution of business strategy. Her vast knowledge and relationships in the market make Rose an invaluable contributor for Densify.

"Rose spent decades in the IT, server and cloud infrastructure markets and their complicated delivery chain from foundry to cloud" said Gerry Smith, CEO, Densify. "She deeply understands the performance and cost choices customers have specifically within dynamic cloud infrastructure and I'm thrilled to have her helping Densify solve this widespread challenge for customers."

Smith added, "Rose's long and successful career at Intel has garnered valuable relationships across every facet of the market from OEMs to Cloud Service Providers, and Fortune 1000 Cloud consumers. Recently, Rose was appointed to the Arm Board of Directors." 

"Densify provides a critical asset for the cloud infrastructure market," said Rosemary Schooler. "Customers are dealing with significant performance and cost issues when optimally selecting cloud instances, especially in container environments. These decisions are extremely challenging without analytics software like Densify. I'm excited to work with Densify to continue improving how customers use infrastructure to efficiently create business value."

About Rosemary Schooler

Rosemary Schooler is a proven leader with over 30 years of experience in the global technology industry. She most recently served as corporate vice president and general manager of Data Center and AI Sales for Intel Corporation. During her 33-year career at Intel, Ms. Schooler managed and oversaw sales and corporate strategy for the company's IoT business. She also held vice president and general manager positions at several Intel start-up initiatives in the embedded/IoT, networking and storage businesses which included PnL, architecture, product development and customer success efforts. In her networking role, Ms. Schooler led industry transforming initiatives including Network Function Virtualization (NFV) and technologies such as Data Plane Development Kit (DPDK).

Ms. Schooler has supported industry efforts including ATIS and TIA as well as non-profits including the National Center for Women in Technology (NCWIT). She was previously an independent director for Cloudera and currently serves on the board for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions. Ms. Schooler was recently appointed to the Arm Board of Directors. Ms. Schooler earned a BS in ceramic science and engineering from Penn State University.

About Densify

Densify provides advanced Cloud & Container Resource Optimization technology. Densify's software gives the world's leading enterprises the ability to automate cloud and container resource optimization by proactively selecting the best cloud resources in the most financially prudent way. With Densify, enterprises can automate cloud instance selection at scale and safely eliminate guesswork or estimation by developers so that applications always have the best and appropriate resources.

