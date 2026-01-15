Densify Rebrands to Kubex, Reflecting Focus on Automated Resource Optimization for Kubernetes, GPUs and AI Workloads

Product brand becomes company name as Kubernetes, AI-first platform gains market momentum

TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Densify, the pioneer in automated resource optimization, rebrands as Kubex , reflecting the company's strategic evolution into the leading platform for end-to-end Kubernetes, GPU and AI resource optimization.

With this company-wide naming and branding change, Kubex remains the same organization, with the same founding team, investors and commitment to its customers. All existing products and capabilities remain fully supported.

Evolution from Product Brand to Company Identity

Eighteen months ago, Kubex began a journey to develop a next-generation platform designed to deliver AI-driven resource optimization across the entire stack — from Kubernetes nodes, pods and containers to GPUs and AI workloads, while continuing to optimize underlying cloud and on-premises infrastructure.

To support this, the company built a new architecture centered on three innovative elements:

Dynamically governed resource behavior through a next-generation Automation Controller

An agentic AI framework capable of making intelligent, context-aware optimization decisions derived from and supported by deterministic Machine Learning

"When we began this journey 18 months ago, we knew the future of infrastructure optimization would be defined by AI and intelligent automation," said Riyaz Somani , CEO and co-founder of Kubex. "As we built our next-generation platform, Kubex became the identity that best expressed our capabilities and vision. Kubex is no longer just the product — it's who we are."

Unified Platform, Expanded Capabilities

The AI-driven Kubex platform delivers automated resource optimization across:

Kubernetes environments: Nodes, pods and containers

GPU and AI workloads: Addressing the rapidly growing need for intelligent AI infrastructure optimization

Addressing the rapidly growing need for intelligent AI infrastructure optimization Cloud and on-premises infrastructure: Continuing to serve customers with infrastructure in the cloud and their own data centers

Existing customers will experience no disruption to service, support or functionality. The transition includes updates to branding, documentation and user interface, while access and workflows remain unchanged. All customer logins, URLs and authentication will continue seamlessly.

This rebrand follows the company's most recent announcement of Kubex AI . Verticalized AI for resource optimization and a conversational UI, Kubex AI allows anyone to access expert-level analytics and direct the optimization of complex, highly scaled Kubernetes and AI infrastructure through agentic and embedded chat-based interactions. For more information about this rebrand and the Kubex platform, visit www.kubex.ai .

About Kubex

Kubex (formerly Densify) develops technology that automates resource optimization across Kubernetes, AI infrastructure, and cloud environments. By combining deep analytics, verticalized AI, and automation, Kubex helps enterprises reduce manual effort and waste, improve performance, and significantly lower infrastructure costs.

Media Contact

PANBlast for Kubex

Ryan Hecker

[email protected]

SOURCE Kubex