Densitas Debuts intelliRisk, a High-Risk Breast Cancer Patient Management Platform

Leader in Operational AI Solutions to Showcase Its New Offering at RSNA Annual Meeting in Chicago, December 1-4, 2024

HALIFAX, NS, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Densitas®, a global leader in artificial intelligence solutions for breast cancer screening, announces the launch of intelliRisk™, its new high-risk breast cancer patient management platform. intelliRisk joins Densitas' intelliMammo® and intelliMaven™ breast screening solutions as a pivotal advancement, broadening the company's capabilities in high-risk breast cancer patient management solutions.

Densitas, the leader in Operational AI breast screening solutions, continues to expand its product portfolio by adding intelliRisk. This strategic expansion underscores Densitas' commitment to advancing breast screening practices and elevating quality standards. The addition of intelliRisk provides healthcare systems with a cohesive approach to patient and population health management throughout the breast cancer screening, diagnostic, prevention, and treatment pathways.

intelliRisk equips healthcare providers to identify, assess, and manage high-risk patients efficiently, incorporating established guidelines and recommendations to support clinical decision making tailored to individual women. Available as a standalone web application or integrated with EHR systems, intelliRisk delivers personalized screening guidance and patient management workflows aligned with best practices. The solution promises to streamline provider workflows and improve patient outcomes in breast cancer care.

intelliRisk empowers healthcare professionals in breast imaging, oncology, genetics, and population health with optimized management of operational and clinical workflows. By enabling lifetime breast cancer risk assessment and high-risk patient management, intelliRisk supports the four pillars of mammography quality service delivery:

Quality : provides precise, individualized breast cancer risk assessments, ensuring that treatment plans are tailored to each patient's unique risk profile.

: provides precise, individualized breast cancer risk assessments, ensuring that treatment plans are tailored to each patient's unique risk profile. Efficiency : streamlined data integration enables rapid access to comprehensive risk insights, allowing for faster, more coordinated decision-making in patient management.

: streamlined data integration enables rapid access to comprehensive risk insights, allowing for faster, more coordinated decision-making in patient management. Compliance : supports healthcare providers in meeting clinical guidelines by offering a structured approach to identify, monitor, and document high-risk patients, aligning with national standards for cancer care.

: supports healthcare providers in meeting clinical guidelines by offering a structured approach to identify, monitor, and document high-risk patients, aligning with national standards for cancer care. Sustainability: prioritizes proactive management of high-risk patients to optimize resource allocation, contributing to sustainable practices that focus on prevention and targeted surveillance over time.

"As the demand for more integrated and efficient solutions in mammography practices grows, we are thrilled to introduce intelliRisk™, our advanced breast cancer risk and high risk patient management platform," said Mo Abdolell, Densitas' CEO. "Our customers have expressed a clear desire for a comprehensive solution for breast cancer risk, breast density, and MQSA EQUIP and Accreditation workflows from a single vendor. We want to be the single trusted source for driving high-quality patient and population health management throughout the breast cancer screening, diagnostic, prevention, and treatment pathways at scale. With intelliRisk, healthcare teams can now engage patients well before they step into the clinic, delivering personalized risk assessments and educational resources directly to them to engage with at their convenience. With intelliRisk and intelliMammo together, we're creating a seamless experience that not only strengthens patient understanding and adherence to follow-up care but also drives meaningful improvements in care quality and operational efficiency for providers so that women are offered appropriate follow-up testing and treatment options."

Discover how intelliRisk™ can transform your mammography practice at RSNA South Hall Level 3, Booth #2806. Priority will be given to pre-booked demos. Book yours at https://rsnabookademo.densitashealth.com/rsna-2024

About Densitas

Densitas® provides scalable Operational AI solutions for breast cancer screening, focusing on improving quality, operational efficiencies, and workflows. Our products standardize mammography positioning and breast density assessments, streamline compliance with MQSA EQUIP/ACR standards, and provide clinical care teams with actionable information through digitized workflows and evidence-based decision tools. For more information, visit www.densitashealth.com .

SOURCE Densitas Inc.