Density Acquires Nashi, a Desk- and Space-Reservation Solution To Better Enable Hybrid Workplaces

SAN FRANCISCO, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Density Inc., the leader in business solutions for the built environment, today announced it has acquired Nashi, an enterprise-grade desk- and space-reservation system that simplifies office management. The Nashi product will be rebranded WorkplaceTM by Density, and will continue to be sold as a standalone offering. Over time, Workplace features will be integrated into the Density Platform and its growing suite of business intelligence applications for the built environment.

Post-pandemic, companies are increasingly adopting hybrid work models that mix remote and in-person, making the need for solutions that seamlessly accommodate both more critical than ever.

"The built world is modernizing all at once and at an astounding rate. To scale and manage this evolution, so too must the software," said Andrew Farah, co-founder and CEO of Density. "Our offices are orienting around hospitality; assigned space is becoming reservable for episodic use; and accurate utilization is being digitized, measured, and benchmarked. It's the future those of us in the real-estate industry have all wanted."

Bridging the gap between space reservation and utilization

Workplace by Density provides a democratized, easy-to-use desk booking and office space management solution, with tools for administrators and employees. It integrates data from multiple leading HR and workplace productivity tools, such as Slack and Workday, and provides functions that make it simple to implement and adjust workplace safety protocols. These capabilities will be offered alongside Density's existing platform, which uses depth-based sensors to derive real-time intelligence on how employees utilize office space.

Together, this offering closes the loop between occupant intent and utilization. It gives workplace experience administrators a more granular view of their real estate assets and provides actionable data insights that can be used to better design, build and manage spaces.

"Density understands that how space is used in the workplace is changing quickly and innovative decision-making tools will be central to successfully adapting to this change," said Emre Sonmez, co-founder and CEO of Nashi. "A data-driven approach, and a shared vision for how to make work spaces more flexible, personalized and productive, are just a few of the many ways we feel aligned with Density."

Enabling hybrid workplaces

Nashi and Density's combined capabilities enable companies to embrace a variety of hybrid work models, and ultimately design smarter, more effective spaces for their workforces' needs, driving significant savings in avoidable real estate costs.

"Density and Nashi are revolutionizing how companies and employees think about the office, using data to optimize and democratize space and work," said Dick Costolo, Managing Partner and Co-Founder, 01 Advisors. "We're excited to see these best-in-class technologies and visionary teams come together to reimagine what the workplace can and should look like."

The seven-person Nashi team will join Density's ranks based in Density's San Francisco headquarters office, where the Nashi team will continue to support and continuously improve their product moving forward.

About Density

At Density, we design and build the infrastructure to measure and manage how people use space. For more information, please visit density.io .

