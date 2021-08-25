Density and The Building People Partner to Provide Robust Solutions to Building Automation and Modernization

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Density Inc., the leader in business solutions for the built environment, and The Building People, a recognized leader in smart building solutions that support the built environment, announced they have entered a strategic partnership. The companies' combined expertise and capabilities will accelerate the deployment of smarter solutions to manage, connect, and automate buildings.

This partnership will combine Density's best-in-class ability to measure and analyze space use and performance with The Building People's strategy-led delivery of smart building solutions that optimize operational, workplace, energy, sustainability, and facility management services. Together, the new platform will allow for buildings that produce lower emissions and less waste, but also create better access, safer buildings and better-designed cities.

Trevor Morrison, Vice President of Energy and Smarter Buildings at The Building People offered, "We couldn't be more excited to team up with Density. We've now dramatically expanded our Smarter Buildings offering to include the premier and industry leading real-time portfolio management and analytics platform."

This partnership comes on the heels of recent growth to Density's suite of software solutions, between the addition of a desk- and space-reservation system and the launch of its Portfolio feature, which allows for a holistic view of a collection of properties. Density also added additional capital from existing investors earlier this year, bringing its total funds raised to over $100 million.

"Connectivity and technology are increasingly critical to operating and managing today's buildings," said Laura Patel, Director of Account Strategy at Density. "At Density, we've built technology that can help digitize, measure and benchmark space utilization, and we're excited to join forces with The Building People, adding its world class solutions to our approach."

More details on the partnership and the combined offering are available at www.density.io

About Density

At Density, we design and build the infrastructure to measure and manage how people use space. For more information, please visit density.io.

About The Building People

The Building People provide innovative solutions that integrate technologies, buildings, and people through strategic thought leadership and expertise. We enhance our customers' ability to build a culture that optimizes performance in the built environment. More information available at: https://www.thebuildingpeople.com

