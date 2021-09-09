Density, Inc. Taps Former LinkedIn Sales Leader as First-Ever CRO

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Density, Inc., the leader in business intelligence for the built environment, has added to its leadership team, hiring Kevin Krantz as its first-ever chief revenue officer. Krantz's appointment comes on the heels of Density growing sales 4x YoY -- the highest growth period in the company's history.

"These last 18 months have been unprecedented in so many ways," said Andrew Farah, co-founder and CEO of Density. "They have changed how we collaborate, how we do work, and even what we value. As our team has looked to the future, a world with less waste, better access, and better design, seems altogether within reach. We just need to measure it. We're thrilled that Kevin is joining Density to lead our sales team during such a pivotal moment. And we're deeply grateful to the team and leaders who have brought us here."

Krantz brings more than 15 years of business and technical expertise across the technology sector. He has spent his career building and leading large-scale, global teams at Fortune 500 companies and setting and executing go-to-market strategies for enterprise technology launches. Krantz joins Density most recently from LinkedIn, where he served as Senior Director of Global Sales, leading the company's first-ever product-agnostic sales team located in 10+ countries globally, and unifying the brand's sales function across products.

"Density's turbo-charged growth over the last 18 months speaks to the immense value this remarkable technology is driving for customers as they navigate this period of rapid change," said Kevin Krantz, chief revenue officer of Density. "I'm excited to join this pragmatic, passionate team to continue defining a new and much-needed category in the market."

Demand for Density's sensors has skyrocketed during the pandemic -- within the first 75 days, the company outpaced its entire 2019 book of sales and increased production of its sensors by 90%. Following this rapid growth, Density raised $51M in a Series C in July 2020 and added $25M more this past April, reaching over $100M in overall funding from backers including Kleiner Perkins, Joanna Coles, Alex Rodriguez, A01 Advisors, and Founders Fund, among others.

Krantz will oversee Sales and Partner Success, overseeing new customer acquisitions and expansion of existing customer value.

About Density

Density is the leader in business intelligence for the built environment. We design, build, and derive rich data and actionable insight from sensor technology that is real-time, accurate, and anonymous at the source. For more information, please visit density.io .

