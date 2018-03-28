DENSO brings Advanced Automotive Technology R&D to Israel

This is the newest satellite in DENSO's global R&D network located in key regions. DENSO distributes cutting-edge R&D functions around the world and works with local universities, research institutions, startups, and various other partners to develop competitive products and technologies tailored to customers and regional characteristics. DENSO recently announced an initiative to broaden R&D capabilities outside Japan, and in 2017, started satellite R&D activities in Helsinki, Finland focusing on creating advanced technologies and services.

DENSO's satellite R&D activities in Israel build on the country's surge in innovative technologies in fields spanning cybersecurity, telecommunications, AI, sensing, and software. Israeli companies and tech startups have an established track record for successful collaboration with companies overseas, and are expected to play a major role in global innovation across a number of fields.

DENSO will tap into Israel's technology strengths to quickly develop more competitive technologies, both internally and through collaborative research with local companies and universities. The technologies and products developed in Israel will contribute to DENSO's mission to deliver safe and sustainable mobility solutions that improve people's lives and benefit the environment.

