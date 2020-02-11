DENSO Debuts Powerful Large Assembly Robots at ATX West 2020

ANAHEIM, Calif., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DENSO Robotics, a global supplier of advanced robotic technology, is showcasing its new VM-VL series of high-performance robots for large part manufacturing, transportation, warehousing and other industrial applications at ATX West 2020, Feb. 11-13, in Anaheim, California. The new line of large assembly robots is on display at DENSO's Booth 4061 in advance of their market release this summer.

VM robots are built to handle payloads of up to 55 pounds (25 kilograms) and come in two models: one with a maximum arm reach of nearly 5 feet (1.5 meters) and the other with a maximum arm reach of nearly 6 feet (1.8 meters). The VL robot handles payloads of up to 88 pounds (40 kilograms) with a maximum arm reach of more than 8 feet (2.5 meters).

Features include enhanced internal wiring for safer, more efficient operations; DENSO's easy-to-use RC9 programmable logic controller; and WINCAPS Plus, new software developed by DENSO to optimize 3D visual programming, motion planning and position guidance. WINCAPS Plus supports five languages: English, Japanese, Chinese, German and Korean.

"We're excited to introduce the high quality, functionality, reliability and safety of DENSO robots in a new, larger footprint," said David Robers, sales manager of DENSO Robotics, a division of DENSO Products and Services Americas, Inc. "With the VM-VL series, DENSO has expanded its universe of precision robotics to support large platform manufacturing in addition to light-duty and medium-duty production."

VM-VL applications include large part assembly, long reach computer tool tending, palletizing and depalletizing, material removal and deburring, and 3D bin picking. Additionally, VM models are designed for use in clean room settings such as electronics, pharmaceutical, biomedical, food processing, aerospace, technology, and other industries with stringent sanitation requirements; and VL models meet resistance standards for automation in harsh environments such as where oil residue and water vapor are present.

VM-VL models are backed by DENSO's industry-leading warranty that covers factory parts and labor for four years or 16,000 hours of operation at no additional cost. DENSO offers convenient online warranty registration, and no service or maintenance contract is required.

DENSO Robotics has been a pioneer and industry leader of robot design and manufacturing since the 1960s due to automation DENSO developed to support production of its own automotive parts. Today, DENSO uses more than 22,000 of its own robots in 2,660 production lines at 150 DENSO plants around the globe. Other companies use another 80,000 DENSO industrial robots for their operations worldwide.

ATX West is North America's largest advanced automation, design and manufacturing trade show. The three-day 2020 expo is expected to draw more than 20,000 qualified buyers, decision-makers and other industry professionals to the Anaheim Convention Center.

For more information on DENSO Robotics, its full line of high-speed articulated industrial robots and comprehensive customer support services, visit the DENSO exhibit at Booth 4601 in the main exhibit hall. Details are also available at https://www.densorobotics.com.

About DENSO

DENSO is a $48.3 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in its 221 facilities in 35 countries to produce thermal, powertrain, mobility, electrification, & electronic systems, to create jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company's 170,000+ employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent 9.3 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019. For more information about global DENSO, visit https://www.denso.com/global.

In North America, DENSO employs 27,000+ engineers, researchers and skilled workers across 31 sites in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs 17,000+ employees across 13 states and 25 sites. Headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, in fiscal year ending March 31, 2019, DENSO in North America generated $10.9 billion in consolidated sales.

Join us, and craft not only how the world moves, but also your career. For more information, go to https://www.denso.com/us-ca/en/.

