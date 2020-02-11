DENSO Exhibits New Low-Cost High-Speed Robot at ATX West 2020

DENSO developed the entry-level LPH to meet the demand for precision robots needed for light-duty manufacturing applications. Equipment manufacturers who are new to automation, companies reinventing their product lines every three to five years, and entrepreneurs launching new devices are among those who make up the growing market for high-quality robots that don't break the bank.

"You don't buy a big rig when all you need is a van to deliver your product," said David Robers, sales manager of DENSO Robotics, a division of DENSO Products and Services Americas, Inc. "The LPH is the ideal solution for manufacturers looking for a best-in-class robot to handle lighter-duty production that doesn't justify a huge capital investment."

Compact and lightweight, the LPH is a 4-axis selective compliance assembly robot arm (SCARA) built to handle a maximum payload of more than 6 pounds (3 kilograms) with a maximum arm reach of 1.3 feet (400 millimeters). When operated routinely at the highest rated payload, the LPH has a life cycle of up to five years. For lighter loads, the LPH has a longer life cycle.

In addition to price, competitive advantages of the LPH include a large T-axis with a gripper design that offers a high degree of freedom and supports different configurations. The high-performance RC8 controller increases operational efficiency by allowing the robot and surrounding equipment to be controlled together.

Also available is a free option that enables direct control of the robot from the programmable logic controller through the function block feature. This capability supports 107 types of commands that can be pre-programmed and saves time by allowing adjustments to be made without having to create additional programs.

DENSO backs its LPH series robots with an industry-leading warranty that covers factory parts and labor for 18 months. DENSO offers convenient online warranty registration, and no service or maintenance contract is required.

DENSO Robotics has been a pioneer and industry leader of robot design and manufacturing since the 1960s due to automation DENSO developed to support production of its own automotive parts. Today, DENSO uses more than 22,000 of its own robots in 2,660 production lines in 150 DENSO plants around the globe. Other companies use another 80,000 DENSO industrial robots for their operations worldwide.

ATX West is North America's largest advanced automation, design and manufacturing trade show. The three-day 2020 expo is expected to draw more than 20,000 qualified buyers, decision-makers and other industry professionals to the Anaheim Convention Center.

For more information on DENSO Robotics, its full line of high-speed articulated industrial robots and comprehensive customer support services, visit the DENSO exhibit at Booth 4601 in the main exhibit hall. Details are also available at https://www.densorobotics.com.

About DENSO

DENSO is a $48.3 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in its 221 facilities in 35 countries to produce thermal, powertrain, mobility, electrification, & electronic systems, to create jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company's 170,000+ employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent 9.3 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019. For more information about global DENSO, visit https://www.denso.com/global.

In North America, DENSO employs 27,000+ engineers, researchers and skilled workers across 31 sites in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs 17,000+ employees across 13 states and 25 sites. Headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, in fiscal year ending March 31, 2019, DENSO in North America generated $10.9 billion in consolidated sales.

Join us, and craft not only how the world moves, but also your career. For more information, go to https://www.denso.com/us-ca/en/.

SOURCE DENSO Robotics