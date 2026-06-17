DENSO Honors Top Suppliers with 2026 North America Business Partner Awards

Awards given at event highlighting supply chain collaboration, innovation and a shared commitment to building a resilient future

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DENSO, a leading mobility supplier, yesterday recognized the winners of its 2026 North America Business Partner Awards. Each year, the company honors its best-performing suppliers with these awards during the company's annual business partner convention.

This year's convention theme—"Tradition Meets Transformation, Let's Craft Tomorrow Together"— reflected DENSO's continued focus on strengthening long-standing partnerships while evolving to meet new industry realities. From geopolitical shifts to supply chain transformation, the event underscored the importance of collaboration, innovation and resilience in an increasingly complex global environment.

"Today's landscape demands that we redefine what it means to be competitive," said Kim Buhl, vice president of North America Purchasing at DENSO. "As policy, regionalization and evolving customer expectations reshape our industry, success depends on building a resilient, transparent and agile supply chain. This year's program reminds us that if we work closely with our business partners, stay aligned to customer needs and embrace change, we can create a more sustainable future together."

During the event, DENSO leaders highlighted both the challenges facing the automotive industry and the opportunities ahead. Discussions emphasized the need to maintain a customer-first mindset, along with increasing regional self-sufficiency, strengthening supply chain collaboration and adapting quickly to changing market dynamics.

While DENSO values all its suppliers, the awards program celebrated those that demonstrated exceptional performance in quality, value, innovation and overall partnership.

2026 North America Business Partner Award Winners

Supplier of the Year

Toray Resin Americas

Value Leader

Adkev, Inc.

Asahi Kasei Plastics

GSW Manufacturing Inc.

Vishay

Washington Penn

Special Achievement (Innovation)

UACJ Trading & Processing America, Inc.

Quality Performance

Matsuo Industries

NXP Semiconductors

Takahata Precision Tennessee, Inc.

By recognizing these partners, DENSO reaffirms its belief that working across the value chain is essential to transforming the future of mobility, together.

About DENSO

Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO is a 7,540.0 billion yen (US$47.2 billion) leading mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in around 170 facilities worldwide to provide opportunities for rewarding careers and to produce cutting-edge electrification, powertrain, thermal and mobility electronics products, among others, that change how the world moves. In developing such solutions, the company's 155,000 global employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. DENSO spent around 9.2 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026. For more information about DENSO's operations worldwide, visit https://www.denso.com/global/en/

In North America, DENSO is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, and employs 23,000+ team members across nearly 50 sites in the U.S, Canada and Mexico. In the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, DENSO in North America generated $12.7 billion in consolidated sales. To learn more about DENSO operations in the region, please visit https://www.denso.com/us-ca/en/.

SOURCE DENSO