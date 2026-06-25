DENSO Manufacturing Canada Expands Support for 2026 Tour de Guelph as Co-Presenting Sponsor

Sponsorship builds on years of DENSO's support for the Guelph Community

GUELPH, ON, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DENSO Manufacturing Canada, Inc. (DMCN), will co-sponsor the 2026 Tour de Guelph, growing its years-long partnership with one of the region's premier fundraising events for the Guelph General Hospital.

DENSO's ties to the event trace back to a 2021 collaboration with the hospital that expanded into five years of participation in the annual ride.

DENSO Manufacturing Canada, Inc., team members at the 2025 Tour de Guelph.

DMCN participants – often referred to as the "blue wave" for their team shirts – have since turned the event into a meaningful expression of DENSO's mission to make the world a better place, supporting patients, families and the broader community through their involvement.

In 2024 and 2025, DMCN served as the event's Snack and Hydration sponsor, helping ensure riders were properly fueled throughout the race. Also, in 2025, DMCN increased its contributions by donating bicycles through its Build-a-Bike program.

"For us, supporting the race is all about connecting with our community," said John Klassen, president of DMCN. "Our team takes pride in being involved, whether they're riding, volunteering or cheering from the sidelines. We appreciate everything the organizers and other participants do to make the event a success."

In recognition of DENSO's ongoing contributions, DMCN was recently inducted into the Tour de Guelph Hall of Fame.

"DENSO embodies the community connection that makes Tour de Guelph so much more than a cycling event. You truly cannot miss their team of riders and volunteers on the day – whether they are keeping riders fueled at the Snack and Hydration station, crossing the finish line in their blue shirts or cheering on fellow attendees and keeping spirits high," said Julie Byczynski, CEO of The Foundation of Guelph General Hospital. "Through their advocacy and heart, DENSO is a testament to the vital role businesses play in supporting the wellbeing of our community."

DMCN's involvement in Tour de Guelph is one example of its broader community focus. The company regularly contributes to local initiatives that support STEM education, career development and the broader community.

The 2026 Tour de Guelph will take place on June 28, bringing together riders, volunteers and supporters to raise funds for patient care and critical equipment at Guelph General Hospital. Funds from this year's Tour de Guelph will support the Phase Two expansion of Guelph General Hospital's Speedvale Campus, housing endoscopy and fracture clinics, as well as many local initiatives through the Rotary Clubs of Guelph South and Guelph Trillium.

About DENSO

Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO is a 7,540.0 billion yen (US$47.2 billion) leading mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in around 170 facilities worldwide to provide opportunities for rewarding careers and to produce cutting-edge electrification, powertrain, thermal and mobility electronics products, among others, that change how the world moves. In developing such solutions, the company's 155,000 global employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. DENSO spent around 9.2 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026. For more information about DENSO's operations worldwide, visit https://www.denso.com/global.

In North America, DENSO is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, and employs 23,000+ team members across nearly 50 sites in the U.S, Canada and Mexico. In the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, DENSO in North America generated $12.7 billion in consolidated sales. To learn more about DENSO operations in the region, please visit https://www.denso.com/us-ca/en/.

SOURCE DENSO