DENSO to Showcase Smart Mobility Solutions at 2026 ITS America Conference & Expo in Detroit

Mobility supplier continues to evolve V2X offerings for improved transportation safety and efficiency

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DENSO, a leading mobility supplier, will highlight its latest advances in connected vehicle technology at the 2026 ITS America Conference & Expo, taking place June 9-12 in Detroit. At booth #2053, DENSO will demonstrate how its smart mobility solutions can help make intersections more connected and efficient, ultimately contributing to safer and more seamless transportation ecosystems.

MobiQ® solutions support vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-infrastructure applications that contribute to smarter, safer and more efficient transportation ecosystems. DENSO is a leading mobility supplier, contributing to a greener and safer world.

Visitors to the DENSO booth will experience how the company is applying its proven automotive expertise to vehicle-to-everything (V2X) technologies through its smart mobility brand MobiQ®. The company's displays will feature a range of connected solutions designed to support both vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-infrastructure use cases.

Technologies to be shown include:

MobiQ® roadside and on-board units , enabling real-time communication between vehicles and infrastructure





, enabling real-time communication between vehicles and infrastructure The RSU-5941 Kit , DENSO's latest roadside unit solution, designed to integrate with existing transportation infrastructure and traffic management systems to power connected vehicle applications that improve roadway safety, mobility and efficiency





, DENSO's latest roadside unit solution, designed to integrate with existing transportation infrastructure and traffic management systems to power connected vehicle applications that improve roadway safety, mobility and efficiency An interactive V2X experience, illustrating how MobiQ® solutions can transform traditional intersections into V2X-enabled environments

These technologies support advanced ITS applications like traffic signal priority, emergency vehicle preemption, and real-time traveler information messaging—helping create safer roadways, reduce congestion and improve traffic efficiency.

"Our team is leveraging decades of automotive innovation to help build the connected infrastructure of the future," said Hiroshi Yanone, director of Connected Services at DENSO Products and Services Americas, Inc. "When we bring together roadside and on-board technologies, it enables smarter intersections and helps communities move people and goods more safely and efficiently. We look forward to connecting with leaders in government and technology who share this vision."

Get in Touch

To learn more or connect with the DENSO team during the show, visit https://mobiq.io/.

DENSO's booth will also provide opportunities for attendees to meet with the company's V2X experts and explore how connected mobility solutions can be implemented into existing transportation ecosystems.

The company's presence at ITS America reflects its continued commitment to advancing smart mobility and contributing to a greener, safer world.

About DENSO

Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO is a 7,540.0 billion yen (US$47.2 billion) leading mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in around 170 facilities worldwide to provide opportunities for rewarding careers and to produce cutting-edge electrification, powertrain, thermal and mobility electronics products, among others, that change how the world moves. In developing such solutions, the company's 155,000 global employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. DENSO spent around 9.2 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026. For more information about DENSO's operations worldwide, visit https://www.denso.com/global.

In North America, DENSO is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, and employs 23,000+ team members across nearly 50 sites in the U.S, Canada and Mexico. In the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, DENSO in North America generated $12.7 billion in consolidated sales. To learn more about DENSO operations in the region, please visit https://www.denso.com/us-ca/en/.

SOURCE DENSO