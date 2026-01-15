DENSO Invests $69M to Build New State-of-the-Art Facility in Lebanon, Tenn.

The move preserves 100 local jobs, strengthens DENSO's supply-chain network and enhances product delivery to customers

LEBANON, Tenn., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DENSO, a leading mobility supplier, will invest $69 million to construct an advanced logistics center in Lebanon, Tennessee.

This move will retain 100 jobs in the area and position DENSO to optimize its operations, enhance competitiveness and better serve customers across North America.

DENSO, a leading mobility supplier, will invest $69 million to construct an advanced logistics center in Lebanon, Tenn. Post this

The new 280,000-square-foot facility, targeted to break ground in summer 2026 and open in spring 2027, will replace DENSO's current operation in Wilson County with a larger, more technologically advanced space. All current team members in Wilson County will have the opportunity to transition to the new location in a phased timeline, ensuring continuity for DENSO's workforce and operations.

Supported by the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) and the Joint Economic & Community Development Board of Wilson County, Tennessee (JECDB), the project underscores DENSO's commitment to the region and to partnering with local leaders to drive innovation in the Volunteer State.

"We thank TVA and our local Wilson County partners for their support of our investment in Lebanon, which marks a significant milestone for DENSO and our Tennessee operations," said Tomoyuki "Tom" Arakawa, CEO of DENSO in North America and an executive officer of DENSO Corporation. "Through this new, cutting-edge facility, we'll not only improve how we deliver to customers but also create new opportunities for our team to work with the latest robotics and automation technologies. It's a win-win that sets up our customers and team for future success."

"Congratulations to DENSO on its decision to expand operations in Wilson County. TVA, Middle Tennessee Electric, JECDB, along with its many partners have a shared commitment to supporting economic growth in the communities we serve," said Heidi Smith, senior vice president of Economic Development, TVA. "We are proud to celebrate this announcement today and look forward to DENSO's continued success in the region."

Marty Deschenes, North America chief manufacturing officer and an executive vice president at DENSO, added, "The transformation of our Wilson County operation is about more than a new building. It's about empowering our team members, improving our speed and flexibility and, ultimately, advancing DENSO into a new era of operational excellence."

The new facility will feature advanced safety and security systems, a climate-controlled environment, dedicated locker rooms, and expanded break areas, reflecting DENSO's ongoing efforts to enhance the workplace experience for its team members.

The update advances DENSO's broader strategy to standardize and strengthen its manufacturing operations while aligning its distribution network with the company's long-term priorities. This approach will be continuously refined to ensure it meets the evolving needs of customers and team members.

DENSO has a long tradition of building strong relationships and contributing to the places it calls home. DENSO will seek to continue that legacy in Lebanon and engage positively with the local community.

"Today's announcement that DENSO is making a long-term $69 million investment in our community is great news for Wilson County," said Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto. "We work hard to recruit and retain world-class employers in Wilson County, and when a company like DENSO, which has never laid off a full-time associate in their over 35-year history in Tennessee, commits to not only retain but elevate already high-quality jobs, it shows that we're succeeding."

About DENSO

Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO is a $47.9 billion leading mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in around 180 facilities worldwide to provide opportunities for rewarding careers and to produce cutting-edge electrification, powertrain, thermal and mobility electronics products, among others, that change how the world moves. In developing such solutions, the company's 158,000 global employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. DENSO spent around 8.6 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. For more information about DENSO's operations worldwide, visit https://www.denso.com/global/en/.

In North America, DENSO is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, and employs 23,000+ team members across nearly 50 sites in the U.S, Canada and Mexico. In the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, DENSO in North America generated $12.5 billion in consolidated sales. To learn more about DENSO operations in the region and explore career opportunities, please visit https://www.denso.com/us-ca/en/.

SOURCE DENSO International America, Inc.