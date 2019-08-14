DENSO Launches its First Smart Mobility Ecosystem in Dublin, Ohio

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DENSO, the world's second largest mobility supplier, announced today it is investing $1.42 million to launch a Smart Mobility Ecosystem in Dublin, Ohio, designed to enhance transportation. In the project, DENSO is working with a coalition of municipal, state, business and academic partners to test and implement infrastructure technologies, create value-added mobility services, and gather previously untapped data that are vital to increasing road and pedestrian safety and reducing travel times. This initiative supports DENSO's long-term policy to create new value for advanced mobility, and boosts its expansion into software-based solutions as it explores new business domains and new customers.

"Creating smart mobility ecosystems in urban, suburban and rural communities is vital to better understanding how things and people move in different environments and ensuring transportation is as safe, sustainable and efficient as possible," said Roger Berg, vice president of research and development, North America, DENSO. "In this project, we and our partners are leveraging advanced technologies to improve road infrastructure, better identify traffic patterns, and gather and analyze key data that can ultimately increase safety, reduce congestion and provide better transportation services to a wide range of geographies."

Mobility is a critical component in communities of all densities and moving toward a more connected society. DENSO aims to be a key resource for new customers in this domain by leading the development of smart mobility ecosystems. These are connected environments that, through wireless devices, cloud computing and a network of sensors, cameras and data, make transportation safer, more sustainable and efficient for those in transit on and around roadways. Such technologies, which are being utilized in Dublin, Ohio, enable collection of real-time traffic data, measurement of transportation patterns, identification of new economic opportunities, optimized governance, and proactive responses to potential issues and crises.

"The City of Dublin has a long history of innovation in service delivery and community development," said Megan O'Callaghan, City of Dublin Public Works Director. "This collaboration with DENSO demonstrates an important partnership we are actively engaging in to shape the future of smart mobility, which will ultimately make roads safer and more efficient."

Luke Stedke, managing director for communications at DriveOhio, said, "Ohio is the place to invest in smart mobility technology. By leveraging lessons learned from this research and development project, leaders from across Ohio can make more informed decisions on connected transportation solutions that make our roadways safer."

DENSO is currently working with the following partners in Ohio to implement its Smart Mobility Ecosystem:

The City of Dublin , an innovative municipality that will beta-test a strategically targeted transportation corridor that includes both roundabouts and signalized intersections.

, an innovative municipality that will beta-test a strategically targeted transportation corridor that includes both roundabouts and signalized intersections. The Ohio State University , whose researchers at its Center for Automotive Research will provide a range of smart mobility solutions, including data services and analytics.

, whose researchers at its Center for Automotive Research will provide a range of smart mobility solutions, including data services and analytics. Connected Signals , creators of predictive V2I technology that makes cars, transit, pedestrians and cyclists safer and more fuel-efficient.

, creators of predictive V2I technology that makes cars, transit, pedestrians and cyclists safer and more fuel-efficient. DERQ USA , an AI platform developer that integrates with existing traffic and sensor systems and powers real-time advanced analytics and connected vehicle safety applications to help cities and road authorities eliminate road accidents and better manage traffic.

, an AI platform developer that integrates with existing traffic and sensor systems and powers real-time advanced analytics and connected vehicle safety applications to help cities and road authorities eliminate road accidents and better manage traffic. No Traffic, an AI-powered traffic signal platform that solves today's traffic management challenges while preparing cities for the connected and autonomous era.

"We're incredibly encouraged by DENSO's investment in the Columbus Region. Their commitment to infrastructure technology will continue to enhance the strong mobility ecosystem and further the innovation capacity in this area, now and in the future," said Deborah Scherer, Managing Director, Global Trade & Investment at Columbus 2020.

