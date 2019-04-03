DENSO Prioritizes Safety through Partnership with B.R.A.K.E.S Teen Defensive Driving Program

Car crashes are the number-one cause of death among teens in the United States. Even scarier – more than 90 percent of all crashes are caused by human error, such as texting, speeding or impaired driving. April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month, and both DENSO and B.R.A.K.E.S. are committed to educating drivers of all ages on the dangers caused by mental, visual and manual distractions. Cell phones, in-car entertainment and navigation systems, passengers – anything that competes for a driver's attention – can pose a threat to road safety for drivers, riders, pedestrians and the surrounding environment.

"DENSO is invested in creating a society that is free of traffic accidents. We've been developing technologies and products that improve the safety and efficiency of vehicles for decades. But even that isn't enough to prevent every accident from happening," said Robert Townsend, vice president, Community Affairs at DENSO. "We are proud to continue our partnership with B.R.A.K.E.S. to build on our vision for a future with zero traffic accidents."

DENSO develops and manufactures a wide range of safety technologies available in vehicles today, like autonomous emergency braking, lane departure warning, forward collision mitigation, park assist, adaptive cruise control and blind spot warning systems. DENSO's work on sensor technologies that cover different driving conditions and with artificial intelligence to improve image recognition is crucial for autonomous driving. The mobility supplier also supports many road safety education events and activities in the communities where its 24,000+ U.S. employees work and live.

"We conduct dozens of B.R.A.K.E.S. schools all across the country every year, and raising awareness of the dangers of distracted driving has always been a core part of our curriculum," said B.R.A.K.E.S. founder and longtime NHRA drag racing star Doug Herbert. "During this year's National Distracted Driving Awareness Month, we're working with DENSO to reach an even larger audience with this critical message of safety. We're grateful to DENSO and all of our other partners, donors and supporters for helping us to save teen lives and make our roads safer for everyone."

B.R.A.K.E.S. is a 501(c)3 charity organization that provides free, hands-on advanced driver training through its Teen Pro-Active Driving School that is facilitated by ex-law enforcement and professional racing drivers and teaches teens and their parents how to be safer on the road. Herbert started the program after losing his two sons in a tragic car crash and has since trained over 35,000 teens around the country.

During National Distracted Driving Awareness Month, B.R.A.K.E.S. is hosting driving schools in Georgia, California and North Carolina. To see the full 2019 schedule and register yourself or your teen for a class near you, visit www://putonthebrakes.org/.

About B.R.A.K.E.S.

Doug Herbert's B.R.A.K.E.S. (Be Responsible and Keep Everyone Safe) is a GuideStar Platinum-rated 501(c)3 non-profit whose mission is to prevent injuries and save lives by training and educating teenage drivers and their parents about the importance of safe and responsible driving. B.R.A.K.E.S. was founded in 2008 after Top Fuel drag racer Doug Herbert lost his two young sons, Jon and James, in a tragic car crash. Today, more than 35,000 teens from 45 different states and five countries – and their parents – have graduated from the B.R.A.K.E.S.' intensive half-day training course, which is free of charge and features hands-on skills exercises taught by professional instructors in a fleet of new vehicles donated by Kia Motors America.

Advanced Driver Training

B.R.A.K.E.S. is NOT Driver's Ed. It is a FREE, hands-on, advanced driver training program taught by professional instructors, including current and former members of law enforcement, professional racers and stunt drivers. B.R.A.K.E.S. maintains a low three-to-one student-to-instructor ratio to maximize educational effectiveness.

Each weekend B.R.A.K.E.S. school includes four identical sessions to allow parents and teens to pick one that will fit into their busy schedules. Each session includes four hours of training, starting with a short, 45-minute classroom presentation followed by nearly three hours behind the wheel of new Kia vehicles.

Courses include distracted driving awareness, panic braking, drop-wheel/off-road recovery, crash avoidance and car control/skid recovery – all of the biggest causes of crashes for new drivers. Other educational elements often include 'Big Rig' safety, first responder vehicle extrication demonstration, and what to do in the event of a traffic stop.

