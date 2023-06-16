Dental 3D Printing Devices Market size is set to grow by USD 1,588.84 million from 2022 to 2027, The cost efficiency and enhanced productivity of dental devices with 3D printing to drive the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The dental 3D printing devices market is set to grow by USD 1,588.84 million from 2022 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 20.5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The cost efficiency and enhanced productivity of dental devices with 3D printing is a major factor that drives the growth of the market. The cost-efficiency offered by 3D printing primarily applies to small-scale production. It is applicable where the use of traditional manufacturing methods is expensive. Since the cost of custom-printing, a 3D object remains constant regardless of the volume, even low production volumes or highly specialized devices are financially viable with 3D printing. hence, such factors drive the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period. Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Dental 3D Printing Devices Market 2023-2027

The dental 3D printing devices market covers the following areas:

The report on the dental 3D printing devices market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Dental 3D Printing Devices Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Major Trends

The primary trend that is influencing the growth of the market is emerging technological advances.

Technological advances in 3D printing technologies help reduce costs, improve the printing process, and make dental treatments less invasive.

Also, they help in improving the printer production speed significantly, resultantly, the volume capabilities of 3D printing systems are also expected to increase.

Hence, such trends boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

A major challenge impeding the growth of the market is the high initial setup cost of a dental 3D printing facility.

This restricts the widespread adoption of dental 3D printing devices. The high cost can be attributed to factors such as the equipment required for 3D printing or the outsourcing of print service contracts and the advanced software used post-processing.

Furthermore, an entry-level desktop SLA or DLP 3D printer typically costs less than USD 5,000 and can be used to produce molds using a special casting resin.

and can be used to produce molds using a special casting resin. Hence, such challenges hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Dental 3D Printing Devices Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

This dental 3D printing devices market report extensively covers market segmentation by application (restorative dentistry and orthodontics), end-user (dental laboratories, dental clinics, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The market share growth by the restorative dentistry segment will be significant during the forecast period. This segment refers to the concept of restoration and replacement of lost or damaged teeth and the associated soft and hard tissues and bringing them back to a functional and aesthetic state. The segment includes dental mono-specialties, such as endodontics, periodontics, and prosthodontics (including implantology). A major advantage of 3D printing technologies in restorative dentistry is the ability to print objects using various materials, including a wide range of metals, ceramics, and resins. Hence, such factors drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters- View Sample Report



Companies Mentioned

3D Systems Corp

Asiga

BEGO GmbH and Co. KG

Carbon Inc.

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Desktop Metal Inc.

DWS Srl

EOS GmbH

Formlabs Inc

General Electric Co.

Institut Straumann AG

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

Planmeca Oy

Prodways Group

Rapid Shape GmbH

Renishaw Plc

Roland DG Corp.

SLM Solutions Group AG

Stratasys Ltd.

Ultimaker BV

Vendor Offerings

3D Systems Corp - The company offers dental 3D printing devices such as NextDent 5100, DMP Flex 200, and ProX 800 for Dental.

The company offers dental 3D printing devices such as NextDent 5100, DMP Flex 200, and ProX 800 for Dental. Asiga - The company offers dental 3D printing devices such as max UV and Pro 4K .

The company offers dental 3D printing devices such as max UV and Pro . BEGO GmbH and Co. KG - The company offers dental 3D printing devices such as The Varseo XS 3D printing system.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.



Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The dental imaging market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.39% between 2022 and 2027. The dental imaging market size is forecast to increase by USD 1,281.75 million. This dental imaging market report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (dental clinics and laboratories, hospitals and diagnostic centers, dental research institutes, and others), application (diagnostic, cosmetic, and forensic), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). An increase in dental-related problems among the edentulous and geriatric population is notably driving the dental imaging market growth.

The dental braces market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.23% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 2,167.44 million. This dental braces market report extensively covers market segmentation by material (ceramic braces, metal braces, and biocompatible/polymer based braces), product (fixed dental braces and removable dental braces), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). The increasing number of dental practitioners in developed countries is one of the key drivers supporting the dental braces market growth.

Dental 3D Printing Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.5% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,588.84 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 19.45 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, Germany, France, Japan, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3D Systems Corp, Asiga, BEGO GmbH and Co. KG, Carbon Inc., Dentsply Sirona Inc., Desktop Metal Inc., DWS Srl, EOS GmbH, Formlabs Inc, General Electric Co., Institut Straumann AG, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Planmeca Oy, Prodways Group, Rapid Shape GmbH, Renishaw Plc, Roland DG Corp., SLM Solutions Group AG, Stratasys Ltd., and Ultimaker BV Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global dental 3D printing devices market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global dental 3D printing devices market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Restorative dentistry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Restorative dentistry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Restorative dentistry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Restorative dentistry - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Restorative dentistry - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Orthodontics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Orthodontics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Orthodontics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Orthodontics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Orthodontics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Dental laboratories - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Dental laboratories - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Dental laboratories - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Dental laboratories - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Dental laboratories - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Dental clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Dental clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Dental clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Dental clinics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Dental clinics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 77: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 101: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 102: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 103: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 104: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 105: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 106: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 107: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 3D Systems Corp

Exhibit 108: 3D Systems Corp - Overview



Exhibit 109: 3D Systems Corp - Business segments



Exhibit 110: 3D Systems Corp - Key news



Exhibit 111: 3D Systems Corp - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: 3D Systems Corp - Segment focus

12.4 Asiga

Exhibit 113: Asiga - Overview



Exhibit 114: Asiga - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Asiga - Key offerings

12.5 BEGO GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 116: BEGO GmbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 117: BEGO GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: BEGO GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings

12.6 Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Exhibit 119: Dentsply Sirona Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Dentsply Sirona Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Dentsply Sirona Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 122: Dentsply Sirona Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Dentsply Sirona Inc. - Segment focus

12.7 Desktop Metal Inc.

Exhibit 124: Desktop Metal Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Desktop Metal Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Desktop Metal Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 127: Desktop Metal Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Desktop Metal Inc. - Segment focus

12.8 DWS Srl

Exhibit 129: DWS Srl - Overview



Exhibit 130: DWS Srl - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: DWS Srl - Key offerings

12.9 Formlabs Inc

Exhibit 132: Formlabs Inc - Overview



Exhibit 133: Formlabs Inc - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Formlabs Inc - Key news



Exhibit 135: Formlabs Inc - Key offerings

12.10 General Electric Co.

Exhibit 136: General Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 137: General Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 138: General Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 139: General Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: General Electric Co. - Segment focus

12.11 Institut Straumann AG

Exhibit 141: Institut Straumann AG - Overview



Exhibit 142: Institut Straumann AG - Business segments



Exhibit 143: Institut Straumann AG - Key news



Exhibit 144: Institut Straumann AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: Institut Straumann AG - Segment focus

12.12 Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

Exhibit 146: Mitsui Chemicals Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 147: Mitsui Chemicals Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 148: Mitsui Chemicals Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 149: Mitsui Chemicals Inc. - Segment focus

12.13 Planmeca Oy

Exhibit 150: Planmeca Oy - Overview



Exhibit 151: Planmeca Oy - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: Planmeca Oy - Key offerings

12.14 Renishaw Plc

Exhibit 153: Renishaw Plc - Overview



Exhibit 154: Renishaw Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 155: Renishaw Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 156: Renishaw Plc - Segment focus

12.15 Roland DG Corp.

Exhibit 157: Roland DG Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 158: Roland DG Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 159: Roland DG Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 160: Roland DG Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 161: Roland DG Corp. - Segment focus

12.16 SLM Solutions Group AG

Exhibit 162: SLM Solutions Group AG - Overview



Exhibit 163: SLM Solutions Group AG - Business segments



Exhibit 164: SLM Solutions Group AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 165: SLM Solutions Group AG - Segment focus

12.17 Stratasys Ltd.

Exhibit 166: Stratasys Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 167: Stratasys Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 168: Stratasys Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 169: Stratasys Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 170: Stratasys Ltd. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 171: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 172: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 173: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 174: Research methodology



Exhibit 175: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 176: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 177: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio