Dental 3D Printing Devices Market size is set to grow by USD 2.84 billion from 2024-2028, Cost efficiency and enhanced productivity of dental devices with 3D printing boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global dental 3D printing devices market size is estimated to grow by USD 2.84 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 27.04% during the forecast period. Cost efficiency and enhanced productivity of dental devices with 3D printing is driving market growth, with a trend towards emerging technological advances. However, high initial setup cost of dental 3D printing facility poses a challenge. Key market players include 3D Systems Corp., Asiga, BEGO GmbH and Co. KG, Carbon Inc., Dentsply Sirona Inc., Desktop Metal Inc., DWS Srl, EOS GmbH, Formlabs Inc., General Electric Co., Institut Straumann AG, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Planmeca Oy, Prodways Group, Rapid Shape GmbH, Renishaw Plc, Roland DG Corp., SLM Solutions Group AG, Stratasys Ltd., and Ultimaker BV.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global dental 3D printing devices market 2024-2028

Dental 3D Printing Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 27.04% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 2845.6 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 21.35 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, Germany, Japan, China, and France Key companies profiled 3D Systems Corp., Asiga, BEGO GmbH and Co. KG, Carbon Inc., Dentsply Sirona Inc., Desktop Metal Inc., DWS Srl, EOS GmbH, Formlabs Inc., General Electric Co., Institut Straumann AG, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Planmeca Oy, Prodways Group, Rapid Shape GmbH, Renishaw Plc, Roland DG Corp., SLM Solutions Group AG, Stratasys Ltd., and Ultimaker BV

Market Driver

The dental 3D printing market has experienced significant growth due to technological advancements in 3D printing technologies and imaging modalities. These innovations have led to cost savings, improved printing processes, and less invasive treatments. For instance, 3D Systems Corp.'s NextDent 5100 high-speed dental 3D printer allows dental labs and clinics to produce dental devices with enhanced speed, precision, and efficiency at a lower cost than competitors. The DMP Flex 100 and DMP Dental 100 3D printers offer superior quality, versatility, and throughput for metal 3D printing and dental applications. EnvisionTEC's iPerfactory P4K is an advanced DLP printer with a large build envelope and AI technology for high-resolution parts. Stratasys' Stratasys J700 Dental 3D Printing solution is the fastest PolyJet-based 3D printer for clear aligner molds. Additionally, 3D Systems' VSP service tool enables clinicians to create virtual pre-surgical plans with patient-specific 3D printed anatomical models, guides, and templates for immediate dental prosthesis placement during surgeries. Advanced CAD/CAM technology is used to complete surgical planning and designs, providing patients with full jaw reconstructions and dental rehabilitation in a single surgery. Technological advances in segmentation software have made it easier to extract structures of interest from 3D medical imaging data, increasing the adoption of dental 3D printing medical devices.

Dental 3D printing is revolutionizing the industry, with dentists and dental specialists adopting this technology for various procedures. The global market for dental 3D printing devices is growing, despite restrictions from lockdowns. Device manufacturers like Stratasys, 3D Systems, and Primeprint are leading the charge, providing dental equipment for digital dentistry. Dental procedures such as malocclusion correction, cosmetic dentistry, and orthodontics treatment are benefiting from 3D printing. However, the revenue decline in dental services due to the elderly population's medical infrastructure challenges poses a hurdle. Dental laboratories and academic institutions are also embracing 3D printing for dentures, orthodontics, prosthodontics, and more. 3D printing materials from companies like Apex Dental Materials are essential for creating tooth models, aligners, and implants. Selective laser sintering and fused deposition modeling are popular 3D printing techniques for dental applications. Despite challenges, the future of 3D printing in dentistry looks promising, with potential for significant growth in revenue.

Market Challenges

The adoption of dental 3D printing devices is currently limited due to their high capital costs. Equipment costs, including industrial-grade printers and post-processing software, are significant. Desktop SLA or DLP printers can cost under USD5,000 , but industrial-grade machines range from tens of thousands to millions of dollars. Additionally, proprietary raw materials sold by manufacturers at high profit margins add to the expenses. End-users must also invest in skilled personnel for training or hiring and bear the costs of maintenance and repair. A clinical 3D printing lab requires trained ancillary staff for printing. Production times, which depend on the number of layers, range from hours to days, limiting mass manufacturing viability without purchasing and operating numerous printers simultaneously. These factors hinder the widespread use of dental 3D printing devices.

Dental 3D printing market faces challenges for dentists and dental specialists as they adapt to this digital technology. Dental equipment manufacturers are developing 3D printing devices for various procedures, including orthodontics and cosmetic dentistry. However, global restrictions and lockdowns hinder market growth. Device manufacturers like Stratasys, Dental, 3D Systems, and Primeprint are investing in 3D printing dentistry. Dental 3D printing materials from companies like Apex Dental Materials are essential for creating customized solutions for malocclusion, edentulism, and other dental issues. The elderly population's increasing need for dental care and medical infrastructure improvements contribute to the market's potential revenue growth. However, the revenue decline in dental laboratories and academic institutions may impact the market. Challenges include ensuring tooth enamel compatibility, addressing periodontal disease, dental caries, and regulatory approvals for medical devices. Selective laser sintering and fused deposition modeling are popular 3D printing technologies used in dentistry. Invisible aligners and other 3D-printed dental solutions offer promising opportunities.

Segment Overview

This dental 3d printing devices market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application 1.1 Dental restoration

1.2 Orthodontics End-user 2.1 Dental laboratories

2.2 Dental clinics

2.3 Others Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Dental restoration- Dental restorations refer to the process of replacing or restoring lost or damaged teeth and associated tissues. This includes specialties like endodontics, periodontics, and prosthodontics. In recent years, 3D printing technology has emerged as a game-changer in dentistry, offering advantages such as reduced production time and cost. 3D printing applications range from laboratory models and casting patterns to interim restorations, surgical guides, occlusal splints, maxillofacial prosthetics, removable prostheses, and implants. The technology enables the direct printing of dental models from oral scans, eliminating the need for impression, waxing, and casting. This results in significant time and cost savings. 3D printing technology also allows the use of various materials like metals, ceramics, and resins, enabling the production of complex geometries and the combination of different materials in a single object. In implantology, 3D printing is used for customized implants, surgical guides, and instruments, ensuring improved fit and comfort. The use of 3D printing in dentistry is expected to grow due to the increasing prevalence of dental diseases, customized restorative dental devices, and technological advances. Companies like 3D Systems are leading the way with high-speed dental 3D printers, offering enhanced speed, precision, and efficiency at lower costs than traditional systems.

Research Analysis

The Dental 3D Printing Devices Market refers to the production and sale of 3D printers and related materials used in creating dental devices, such as invisible aligners, crowns, bridges, and models. This technology has revolutionized dentistry by enabling the production of customized, high-precision dental restorations in-house, reducing reliance on dental laboratories and shortening wait times for patients. 3D printing in dentistry covers various fields, including orthodontics, prosthodontics, and academic research. Tooth enamel, periodontal disease, dental caries, and edentulism are some dental conditions addressed by 3D printing. Selective laser sintering and fused deposition modeling are common 3D printing techniques used in dentistry. The market is driven by the digitalization of dentistry, the need for personalized dental care, and the increasing demand for cost-effective solutions. However, global restrictions and lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic have impacted the market growth. Device manufacturers like 3D Systems and Stratasys, and dental professionals, including dentists and dental specialists, are key stakeholders in this market. Dental equipment companies and academic institutions are also active players in the development and implementation of 3D printing technologies in dentistry. The market's revenue is expected to grow as the technology continues to evolve and gain acceptance in the dental industry. Apex Dental Materials and other companies specialize in providing materials for 3D printed dental devices.

Market Research Overview

The Dental 3D Printing Devices Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing adoption of 3D printing technology in dentistry. This technology enables the production of customized dental solutions, including invisible aligners, prosthetics, and orthodontic appliances. 3D printers are used to create these devices from various dental materials, such as resins and metals. Edentulism, periodontal disease, and dental caries are some of the conditions that can be addressed through 3D printing. Dental laboratories, academic institutions, orthodontics, and prosthodontics are key sectors driving the market's growth. Tooth enamel and selective laser sintering are some of the advanced technologies used in dental 3D printing. The market's revenue is expected to decline due to global restrictions and lockdowns caused by the pandemic. Device manufacturers are focusing on developing medical-grade 3D printers for dental applications, such as the Primeprint 3D printer from 3D Systems. The aging population and the rise of cosmetic dentistry are also contributing factors to the market's growth. The digital transformation of dentistry and the integration of 3D printing into dental procedures are expected to further boost the market's revenue. Stratasys and Apex Dental Materials are some of the companies providing 3D printing materials for dental applications. Malocclusion and orthodontic treatment are some of the primary applications of dental 3D printing. The market's growth is also influenced by the revenue decline in traditional dental equipment and the increasing demand for customized dental solutions.

