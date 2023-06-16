DUBLIN, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dental 3D Printing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dental 3D printing market size reached US$ 2.6 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 5.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.64% during 2022-2028. The growing geriatric population, rising demand for customized dentures, and increasing prevalence of dental conditions represent some of the key factors driving the market.



Dental 3D printing refers to the process of using 3D printing technology to create solid dental models, such as 3D printed braces, dental implants, aligners, dentures, crowns, bridges, and surgical guides. It enables professionals to offer highly customized dental products and create precise and accurate dental prosthetics, models, and devices.

It also assists in the printing of complex designs, facilitates same-day implants, and delivers high flexibility. It reduces material waste, eliminates outsourcing requirements, and offers high cost-effectiveness. Moreover, it helps in the large production of dental products in less time as compared to traditional manufacturing methods. As a result, it is extensively utilized to manufacture surgical tools for dental procedures. At present, dental 3D printing is gaining traction in prosthodontics, orthodontics, and implantology applications across the globe.

Dental 3D Printing Market Trends:



The growing geriatric population and the escalating demand for 3D printing to produce customized dentures that perfectly fit into the mouth of an individual and reduce the need for frequent adjustments currently represent one of the key factors positively influencing the market across the globe.

Apart from this, changing dietary patterns and unhealthy lifestyle habits, including consumption of tobacco and alcohol, are resulting in the rising cases of dental conditions, such as tooth decay, edentulism, and oral cancer, which is catalyzing the demand for dental 3D printing. Moreover, the growing usage of social media and rising awareness about cosmetic dentistry are offering lucrative growth opportunities to key market players operating worldwide.

It can also be attributed to the growing awareness among individuals about the benefits of oral health. Besides this, rising standards of living, increasing healthcare expenditure, and the improving healthcare infrastructure are contributing to the growth of the market around the world.

Additionally, the integration of advanced technologies, such as virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR), in 3D printing is fueling the growth of the market. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of polyjet technology on account of its biocompatibility and excellent surface finishing is creating a positive market outlook. Other factors, such as favorable government policies and ongoing technological advancements in the healthcare industry, are stimulating the growth of the market worldwide.

Key Market Segmentation:



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global dental 3D printing market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2023-2028. Our report has categorized the market based on material, technology, application and end user.

Material Insights:

Metals

Photopolymers

Ceramics

Others

The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the dental 3D printing market based on the material. This includes metals, photopolymers, ceramics, and others.



Technology Insights:

Vat Photopolymerization

Polyjet Technology

Fused Deposition Modelling

Selective Laser Sintering

Others

A detailed breakup and analysis of the dental 3D printing market based on the technology has also been provided in the report. This includes vat photopolymerization, polyjet technology, fused deposition modelling, selective laser sintering, and others.



Application Insights:

Prosthodontics

Orthodontics

Implantology

A detailed breakup and analysis of the dental 3D printing market based on the application has also been provided in the report. This includes prosthodontics, orthodontics, and implantology. According to the report, orthodontics accounted for the largest market share.



End User Insights:

Dental Laboratories

Dental Hospitals and Clinics

Dental Academic and Research Institutes

A detailed breakup and analysis of the dental 3D printing market based on the end user has also been provided in the report. This includes dental laboratories, dental hospitals and clinics, and dental academic and research institutes. According to the report, dental laboratories accounted for the largest market share.



Regional Insights:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global dental 3D printing market performed so far, and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global dental 3D printing market?

What is the impact of each driver, restraint, and opportunity on the global dental 3D printing market?

What are the key regional markets?

Which countries represent the most attractive dental 3D printing market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the material?

Which is the most attractive material in the dental 3D printing market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

Which is the most attractive technology in the dental 3D printing market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

Which is the most attractive application in the dental 3D printing market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

Which is the most attractive end user in the dental 3D printing market?

What is the competitive structure of the global dental 3D printing market?

Who are the key players/companies in the global dental 3D printing market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction



5 Global Dental 3D Printing Market



6 Market Breakup by Material



7 Market Breakup by Technology



8 Market Breakup by Application



9 Market Breakup by End User



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape



Companies Mentioned

3D Systems Inc.

Carbon Inc.

EnvisionTEC (Desktop Metal Inc.)

EOS GmbH

FormLabs Inc.

Institut Straumann AG

Prodways Group

Rapid Shape GmbH

Renishaw plc

Roland DG Corporation

SLM Solutions Group AG

Stratasys Ltd.

Kindly note that this only represents a partial list of companies, the complete list has been provided in the report.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o0w25s

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets