Dental 3D Printing Market Size Worth USD 35.27 billion by 2031: Growth Plus Reports

NEW YORK, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Dental 3D Printing Market is expected to clock US$ ~35.27 billion by 2031 owing to the increasing incidence of dental disorders, the growing demand for cosmetic dentistry, and technological advancements.
Growth Factor
Dental industry has evolved over the years with the introduction of technologically advanced dental equipment and materials that offer quality results.
The prominent players are continuously making an effort to launch several novel or complementary dental printing technologies and materials that can offer more advantages.
For instance, in October 2020, Formlabs announced the launch of two new proprietary materials, Rigid 10K Resin and a reformulation of Draft Resin, to expand design capabilities for users.
The global dental 3D printing market has been analyzed from four different perspectives – Type, Technology, Application, End-User, and Region.
Excerpts from 'By Technology Segmentation'
The global dental 3D printing market has been segmented majorly into five distinct categories depending on the types
- VAT photo-polymerization
- fused deposition modeling
- selective laser sintering
- polyjet technology
- others (binder jetting, electron beam melting, etc.).
The VAT photo-polymerization segment held the largest share of the dental 3D printing market. The growth of the segment can mainly be attributed to its high precision and accuracy. Furthermore, low cost and high resolution of the technology has increased its demand.
Excerpts from 'By Region Segmentation'
The global dental 3D printing market has been segmented into
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World (RoW).
North America has commanded the largest share of the global dental 3D printing market in 2020, followed by Asia Pacific, Europe, and rest of the world (RoW).
Factors such as the growing awareness on the importance of oral hygiene, favorable demographic trends, and the presence of prominent players are attributed for the large share of the region in the global market. Furthermore, growing prevalence of oral health problems such as dental caries and tooth loss is also expected to boost the growth of the market.
Excerpts from 'Competitive Landscape'
Some of the prominent players operating in the dental 3D printing market are
- 3D Systems, Inc
- Formlabs
- Renishaw Plc
- Stratasys Ltd
- EnvisionTEC
- DWS
- Prodways Technologies
- SLM Solutions
- Carbon, Inc
- Dentsply Sirona
- among others
Table of contents:
- INTRODUCTION
- Market Ecosystem
- Geographic Scope
- Timeline Under Consideration
- Historical Years – 2018 & 2019
- Base Year – 2020
- Forecasted Years – 2021 to 2031
- Currency Used in the Report
- RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
- Research Approach
- Data Collection Methodology
- Data Sources
- Secondary Sources
- Primary Sources
- Market Estimation Approach
- Bottom Up
- Top Down
- Market Forecasting Model
- Limitations and Assumptions
- PREMIUM INSIGHTS
- Current Market Trend (COVID-19 Perspective)
- Technological Advancements
- Key Players & Their Competitive Positioning (2020)
- MARKET DYNAMICS
- Drivers
- Restraints/Challenges
- Opportunities
VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:
- Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report
- Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level
- Covid-19 impact trends and perspective
- Granular insights at global/regional/country level
- Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment
- Blanket coverage on competitive landscape
- Winning imperatives
- Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market
CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:
- Distributor Landscape Assessment
- Pricing Intelligence
- Customer Base Assessment
- Investment & Initiatives Analysis
- 'Business Profile' of Key Players
