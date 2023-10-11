Dental 3D Printing Market size worth USD 9124 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 22.19% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The "Global Dental 3D Printing Market Size By Technology, By Application, By End Use, By Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been published by Verified Market Research®. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Dental 3D Printing Market, including its growth prospects, market trends, and market challenges.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Dental 3D Printing Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 22.19% from 2021 to 2028, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 1836 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 9124 Million by the end of the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Dental 3D Printing Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Table

37 – Figures

Innovative Dental 3D Printing Market Revolutionizes Digital Dentistry

Dental 3D printing (3DP), recognized as additive manufacturing, is reshaping the landscape of digital dentistry. Since its inception in the 1980s, 3DP has evolved into a mainstream technology, catalyzed by the integration of lean methodologies in prototyping. This cutting-edge technique, encompassing oral scanning, CAD/CAM, 3D printing, and designing, has ushered in a new era of customized product designs within the medical devices sector, particularly in dental applications.

Dental 3D Printing Market Evolution

Dental 3D printing offers a diverse range of applications in dentistry, including the production of drill guides for dental implants, orthodontics, surgery, physical models for prosthodontics, craniomaxillofacial and orthopedic implants, as well as dental restorations such as copings and frameworks. The market's growth is propelled by increasing consumer awareness, rapid technological advancements, and the growing adoption of dental 3D printers in dental hospitals and clinics. These trends are further accentuated by the rising prevalence of dental conditions and oral cancer due to unhealthy lifestyles, leading to a significant surge in dental expenditure.

Dental 3D Printing Market Forces

Consumer Empowerment and Technological Innovations: Growing consumer awareness coupled with continuous technological innovations in 3D printing methods are driving the expansion of the Dental 3D Printing Market.

Adoption in Dental Facilities: The rising adoption of dental 3D printers in dental establishments, driven by heightened cases of dental conditions, oral cancer, and increased dental expenditure, is a key driver of market growth.

Investments and Utilization: A surge in research and development investments, coupled with rising disposable income, is fostering the utilization of digital dentistry, thereby bolstering the global Dental 3D Printing Market.

Dental 3D Printing Market Challenges and Opportunities

Despite challenges related to regulatory procedures and financial constraints, the Dental 3D Printing Market presents substantial growth opportunities. Stringent regulatory procedures for the approval of 3D printing equipment pose challenges, along with high capital investment and operating costs. Additionally, the lack of skilled professionals and insufficient high-tech infrastructure hampers the market's overall growth.

Dental 3D Printing Market Regional Dominance

North America emerges as a dominant force in the market, primarily due to the region's escalating dental care expenditure, technological advancements, and growing demand for cosmetic dentistry. The rising incidence of dental caries among the aging population further propels the market's growth trajectory in this region.

The Dental 3D Printing Market, driven by technological advancements, rising consumer awareness, and increased adoption in dental facilities, stands as a beacon of innovation in the field of digital dentistry. As digital dentistry continues to evolve, the Dental 3D Printing Market is poised for sustained expansion, particularly in regions with growing oral care needs and technological advancements.

To get market data, market insights, financial statements and a comprehensive analysis of the Global Dental 3D Printing Market, please Contact Verified Market Research®.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Dental 3D Printing Market into Technology, Application, End-Use, And Geography.

Dental 3D Printing Market, by Technology VAT Photopolymerization Fused Deposition Modeling Polyjet Technology Others

Dental 3D Printing Market, by Application Implantology Orthodontics Prosthodontics

Dental 3D Printing Market, by End-Use Dental Hospitals and Clinics Dental Research Institutes Dental Laboratories

Dental 3D Printing Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



