Dental 3D Printing Market worth $6.5 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Dental 3D Printing Market by Product (Material (Plastic, Metal), Equipment (3D Printer, 3D Scanner), Service), Technology (Stereolithography, FDM, SLS, Polyjet), Application (Prosthodontics, Implantology, Orthodontic), End-User - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global 3D printing in dentistry market is projected to reach USD 6.5 billion by 2025 from 1.8 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 28.8% during the forecast period.

The dental 3D printing medical devices market is primarily driven by factors such as the high incidence of dental caries and other dental diseases, rising demand for cosmetic dentistry, the growing adoption of dental 3D printers in hospitals and clinics, and rapid growth in the geriatric population. On the other hand, the rising number of large dental practices is expected to limit market growth to a certain extent.

By product & service, the services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the Dental 3D printing market

Based on product & service, the market is segmented into services, materials & equipment. The services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment is driven by its affordability and accuracy. Moreover, with advancements in dental 3D printing technology and materials is further boosting the growth of the dental 3D printing services segment.

On the basis of technology, the vat polymerization segment accounts for the largest share in 3D printing in dentistry market the during forecast period

On basis of technology, the dental 3D printing market is segmented into vat photopolymerization, fused deposition modeling, selective laser sintering, PolyJet printing, and other technologies. The vat photopolymerization segment accounts for the largest share of the market. Its large share can be attributed to its wide applications in implantology, prosthodontics, maxillofacial surgery, porous scaffolds, and dental restorations.

On basis of application, the implantology segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period

Based on application, the dental 3D printing market is segmented into prosthodontics, orthodontics, and implantology. The implantology segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the growing preference for manufacturing dental implants using dental 3D printing, the advantages offered by 3D-printed dental implants, advances in materials used for 3D printing implants, and the increasing application of 3D printing in dental implantology.

By end user, dental laboratories to dominate the dental 3D printing market during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the market is segmented into dental laboratories, dental hospitals & clinics, and dental academic & research institutes. The dental laboratories segment is expected hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing number of dental laboratories, expansion of dental laboratories in developing countries, rapid adoption of advanced technologies by small and large laboratories across the globe, and the outsourcing of manufacturing functions to dental laboratories.

Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR in the Dental 3D printing market during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest pace during the forecast period, primarily due to the growing aging population, high demand for digital dentistry to ease the clinical workflow, growing dental tourism, rising disposable incomes, and focus of leading market players on expanding their distribution networks in emerging APAC countries.

Prominent players in the 3D printing in dentistry market include 3D Systems (US), Stratasys Ltd. (US/Israel), Renishaw plc (UK), Roland DG (Japan), SLM Solutions Group AG (Germany), EnvisionTEC (Germany), DENTSPLY Sirona (US), Formlabs (US), and Prodways Group (France).

