Dental 3D Printing Market worth $6.7 billion | MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The dental 3D printing industry is poised for remarkable growth in the near future. As digital dentistry continues to revolutionize the field, the adoption of 3D printing technology is set to transform the way dental products and treatments are created. With advancements in materials and printers, dental professionals will have access to a wider range of biocompatible and aesthetically pleasing options for fabricating crowns, bridges, implants, and orthodontic appliances. The ability to produce highly accurate and customized dental solutions with reduced turnaround times will greatly benefit patients, providing them with faster and more precise treatments. Additionally, the integration of artificial intelligence and digital scanning technologies will streamline the design and production processes, further enhancing efficiency and quality control. The dental 3D printing industry, fueled by these advancements, is on track to revolutionize dental care, offering improved patient outcomes, cost-effectiveness, and personalized solutions in the near future.

Dental 3D Printing Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $3.0 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $6.7 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 17.5% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Dental 3D Printing offers several advantages such as reduces inventories, limits material wastage, and provides dental professionals access to innovative designs. Reduced product development time for dental appliances, superior-quality complex parts and products, and mass personalization also add to the rising demand for dental 3D printing products and services. This has led to the increasing growth of the market.

Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=258228239

Browse in-depth TOC on "Dental 3D Printing Market"

250 - Tables

40 - Figures

250 - Pages

Dental 3D Printing Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $3.0 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $6.7 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 17.5% Market Size Available for 2022–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Dental 3D Printing – End User, Product & Service, Application, Technology, Region Geographies Covered Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Increasing popularity of CAD/CAM technology Key Market Drivers High incidence of dental caries and other dental diseases

"During the forecast period, the materials segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment of the Dental 3D Printing market."

Based on prodtc & service, the dental 3D printing market is segmented into services, materials, and equipment. The materials segment is forecasted to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The primary driver of this market is the increasing advancement in the field of materials and their versatility across various applications. Research is underway to develop materials for temporaray restoration, which is expaceted to contribute heavily to the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

"In 2022, by end user, dental laboratories segment held the largest share of Dental 3D printing market."

By end user, the Dental 3D printing market can be segmented into Dental Laboratories, Dental Hospitals & Clinics, and Dental Academic & Research Institutes.

Due to increasing number of dental laboratories, the expansion of existing dental laboratories, the outsourcing of certain manufacturing functions to dental laboratories, and the rising demand for customized/fabricated solutions, the dental laboratories segment occupied the largest share of the market in 2022. This segment is also exected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

"In 2022, North America was the largest segment in the Dental 3D Printing market "

Based on region, the dental PMS market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to be the region with the highest CAGR from 2023 to 2028. This can be attributed to the rising dental tourism, increasing awareness about new technologies, and increasing prevalence of dental disorders.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=258228239

Dental 3D Printing Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

High incidence of dental caries and other dental diseases

Restraints:

Lack of skilled workforce due to limited specialized training in additive manufacturing

Opportunities:

Increasing popularity of CAD/CAM technology

Challenges:

High capital investment and operating costs

Key Market Players:

Key players in the Dental 3D printing market include Stratasys Ltd. (US), 3D Systems Corporation (US), and Desktop Metal, Inc. (US). Among other developments, these companies adopted strategies such as partnerships, collaborations, agreements, integrations, acquisitions, product launches, and expansions, to strengthen their presence in the Dental 3D printing market.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=258228239

Recent Developments:

In May 2023 , 3D SYSTEMS CORPORATION (US) entered into an agreement to acquire Wematter Gravity ( Sweden ), which provides an affordable, turnkey SLS solution to the market. This was aimed at further expanding 3D Systems' Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) portfolio.

, 3D SYSTEMS CORPORATION (US) entered into an agreement to acquire Wematter Gravity ( ), which provides an affordable, turnkey SLS solution to the market. This was aimed at further expanding 3D Systems' Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) portfolio. In May 2023 , Desktop Metal, Inc. (US) and Stratasys Ltd. (US, and Israel ) entered into a definitive agreement to merge. This is expected to combine the polymer strengths of Stratasys with the complementary industrial mass production of Desktop Metal's brands.

, Desktop Metal, Inc. (US) and Stratasys Ltd. (US, and ) entered into a definitive agreement to merge. This is expected to combine the polymer strengths of Stratasys with the complementary industrial mass production of Desktop Metal's brands. In February 2023 , Stratasys Ltd. (US, and Israel ) signed an agreement with Ricoh USA , Inc. (US) to provide on-demand 3D-printed anatomic models for clinical settings. This combines the cloud-based Segmentation-as-a-Service solution from Axial3D (a Stratasys subsidiary), and precision additive manufacturing services from Ricoh into one convenient solution.

Dental 3D Printing Market Advantages:

Enhanced Precision and Accuracy: Dental 3D printing enables the creation of highly precise and accurate dental models, crowns, bridges, and other dental restorations. The technology allows for intricate details and ensures a perfect fit, leading to improved patient outcomes and reduced chairside adjustments.

Time and Cost Efficiency: 3D printing streamlines the dental manufacturing process by eliminating the need for manual labor and multiple steps involved in traditional dental fabrication methods. This results in significant time savings and reduced costs for dental laboratories and clinics.

Customization and Personalization: Dental 3D printing allows for the customization and personalization of dental prosthetics and appliances. Dentists can create restorations that perfectly match the patient's anatomy and requirements, enhancing comfort and aesthetics.

Improved Workflow and Productivity: With dental 3D printing, dental professionals can optimize their workflow and increase productivity. Digital scanning, CAD (Computer-Aided Design), and CAM (Computer-Aided Manufacturing) technologies can be seamlessly integrated, reducing errors, enhancing collaboration, and enabling faster turnaround times.

Expanded Treatment Options: 3D printing opens up new treatment possibilities in dentistry. It enables the production of complex dental structures, such as implant-supported restorations and surgical guides, which may not be feasible or cost-effective using traditional methods. This expands the range of treatment options available to dental professionals.

Reduced Waste and Inventory Management: 3D printing in dentistry is an additive manufacturing process, which means that material waste is minimized compared to subtractive methods. Additionally, dental practices can maintain a digital inventory of designs and materials, reducing the need for physical storage space and inventory management.

Research and Development Opportunities: Dental 3D printing fosters innovation and advancements in dental research and development. It enables the exploration of new materials, techniques, and treatment modalities, leading to continuous improvements in dental care.

Overall, dental 3D printing offers numerous advantages, including enhanced precision, time and cost efficiency, customization, improved workflow, expanded treatment options, reduced waste, and research opportunities. These benefits contribute to improved patient care, increased efficiency, and a more sustainable and technologically advanced dental industry.

Dental 3D Printing Market – Report Highlights:

Refinements in the segmentation of the global dental 3D printing market:

The current edition of the report consists of an updated market overview, average selling price trends, technology analysis, patent analysis, trends/disruptions impacting customers' businesses, adjacent market analysis, ecosystem/market map, value chain analysis. Market sizes and shares have also been provided country-wise.

The competitive landscape chapter has been updated with the overview of strategies adopted by players, market share analysis of key players, company evaluation quadrant, competitive leadership mapping for start-ups, competitive benchmarking. The competitive landscape also includes the revenue share analysis of the top market players and an updated competitive situations and trends section.

In the geographical analysis chapter, Netherlands has been added as a separate segment under the Europe region.

Coverage of new market players in the dental 3D printing market:

The company profiles include the company evaluation matrix, competitive leadership mapping, market share analysis of the top market players, and start-up company evaluation matrix.

The new edition of the report includes profiles for Ackuretta Technologies Pvt. Ltd. ( Taiwan ). The company has emerged as a key market player due to their product portfolios and the strategic investments undertaken in the dental 3D printing market space.

Updated financial information/product portfolios of players:

The new edition of the report provides updated financial information in the dental 3D printing market until 2022 for each listed company in a single diagram. This will help analyze the present status of profiled companies in terms of their financial strength, profitability, key revenue-generating region/country, business segment focus in terms of the highest revenue-generating segment, and investment in R&D.

Updated market developments of profiled players:

Recent developments are important to understand market trends and the growth strategies adopted by players. The current edition of this report provides updated developments of profiled players from January 2019 to June 2023 , indicating a continuation of the previous version. Product launches, approvals, upgrades, acquisitions, agreements, partnerships, integrations, and collaborations have been the principal growth strategies adopted by market players within this period.

Related Reports:

Dental Practice Management Software Market - Global Forecasts to 2028

3D Printing Medical Devices Market - Global Forecasts to 2028

Dental Equipment Market - Global Forecasts to 2027

Dental Digital X-ray Market - Global Forecasts to 2027

Medical Aesthetics Market - Global Forecasts to 2027

About MarketsandMarkets™:

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/dental-3d-printing-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/dental-3d-printing.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets