Dental 3D Printing Markets & Forecast Report from SmarTech Analysis Confirms Dental Industry's Transition to 3D Printing, Growth to $4.0B in 2022

SmarTech Analysis

May 22, 2023

NEW YORK, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SmarTech Analysis has published a new iteration of a flagship report, 3D Printing in Dentistry 2023: Market Study & ForecastIn 2022 the dental 3D printing market generated $4B in revenue, accounting for nearly one third of the overall additive manufacturing market. This report details how changes in the post-pandemic era of healthcare impact the adoption of 3D printing technologies, as well as dentistry's greater role in the development of the AM industry itself.

Dental 3D Printing Market & Forecast ($USM), 2020-2031 (Source: SmarTech Analysis)
SmarTech's seventh edition of 3D Printing in Dentistry details trends in the broader dental industry that have emerged since the fade of COVID-19 era upheaval and provides a look into the future of the dental printing market. The study and accompanying market database cover dental printing hardware innovations, competitive landscape and strategies, segmentation of the industry, and future scenarios driving both growth and challenges that will face the litany of current market participants.  Companies mentioned within the report and data include but are not limited to: BEGO, Dentsply Sirona, Whip Mix, DMG, Straumann, Ivoclar, 3D Systems, Stratasys, Desktop Health (ETEC), DWS, Formlabs, SprintRay, Asiga, Structo, Trumpf, EOS and EPlus.

SmarTech's 3D Printing in Dentistry is the authoritative market report for additive manufacturing in the dental industry, historically relied upon by global dental companies, 3D printing companies in dental industry, and entrepreneurs and investors. 

About the Report

SmarTech Analysis' studies of the evolving opportunities in dental 3D printing date to 2014, making it the longest running dedicated research study for professionals in the dental industry. The latest edition of the report analyzes the market in the post-COVID era with acceleration of digital adoption at the clinical level and wholesale backing of 3D printing technology by dental industry giants.  

In addition to extensive written analysis of changing market dynamics, those who purchase the study also receive the most extensive database of dental 3D printing market opportunity and forecast data available, updated for changes resulting from the ongoing pandemic impacts and expected market recovery timeline.

From the Report

  • The total global dental 3D printing market will grow from an estimated $4B in 2022 to just over $9.7B by 2031. Currently, dental printing accounts for around 30 percent of the total additive manufacturing market when accounting for the value of printing by laboratories and production centers. SmarTech estimates that in 2022 the global additive manufacturing market generated about $13.5B in total.

  • Competitive pressure in the dental 3D printing market is catalyzing a revitalization of technical development for 3D printing. These dynamics are seen it many examples, from seemingly small printer features that can further reduce costs or improve user friendliness, to entirely new solutions that can capture share based on entirely new concepts from a customer base that soon will become savvy end users of printing.

  • The dental industry is in a process of meting out if traditional players in 3D printing will succeed as independent solution developers or if ultimately the incumbent dental solution providers will take the development torch from here.

About SmarTech Analysis:
Since 2013, SmarTech Analysis has published reports on all the important revenue opportunities in the 3D printing/additive manufacturing sector and is considered the leading industry analyst firm providing coverage of this sector. SmarTech analysis and data drives strategy development in the additive industry and has been adopted and presented by many of the industry's largest firms. For more details: www.smartechanalysis.com 

