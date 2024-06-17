Dental 3D Printing Materials Market to be Worth $5.4 Billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report, 'Dental 3D Printing Materials Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis by Type [Polymers (Resins, Thermoplastics), Composites, Ceramics (Zirconia, Alumina], Application (Crowns, Bridges, Dentures, Surgical Guides, Implants)– Global Forecast to 2031,' published by Meticulous Research®, the dental 3D printing materials market is projected to reach USD 5.4 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 27.3% from 2024 to 2031.

Dental laboratories use 3D printers to produce crowns and bridges, orthodontic models, surgical guides, aligners, castable restorations, and others. As the manual model-making process is time-consuming, 3D printing allows multiple products to be printed simultaneously with higher accuracy.

The high prevalence of dental diseases like edentulism, increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry, growth in the geriatric population, and technological advancements in dental 3D printing are expected to increase the adoption of dental 3D printing materials. Further, the advancements in the resins used for dental 3D printing and increasing awareness and acceptance of the computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) technologies provide lucrative opportunities for the market's growth in the upcoming years.

Increasing Awareness and Acceptance of CAD/CAM Technology

Computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) systems are widely used in dentistry, mainly for the fabrication of inlays, crowns, fixed partial dentures, and implant prostheses. CAD/CAM technology has been applied to the fabrication of complete dentures, offering many advantages to dentists and patients. This reduces the number of appointments and increases the availability of spare dentures as digital data is saved.

The dental industry has been using subtractive manufacturing or milling, but it does not consider the internal structure; hence, it does not reproduce complex models. However, CAD software, intricate algorithmic designs, and artificial intelligence help in modeling any object to reproduce it as desired. The penetration levels of this technology have been increasing in the larger laboratories of developed countries. For instance, the penetration levels among laboratories in Europe and the U.S. reached 60% in 2019. In the U.S. and Europe, only 45% of small labs use a CAD/CAM system, whereas 98% of large labs either own or lease such a system.

Technological advancements and the availability of hardware/software alternatives are accelerating the adoption of CAD/CAM systems, and even smaller dental clinics are moving ahead with the adoption. The dental CAD/CAM materials also offer higher quality, user-friendliness, and enhanced aesthetics.

The key players operating in the global dental 3D printing materials market are 3D Systems Corporation (U.S.), EnvisionTEC (U.S.), DWS S.r.l. (Italy), Keystone Industries (U.S.), VOCO GmbH (U.S.), DMG Chemisch-Pharmazeutische Fabrik GmbH (Germany), Stratasys Ltd. (Israel), Prodoways Tech (France), Formlabs Inc. (U.S.), DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (U.S.), 3M Company (U.S.), Den-Mat Holdings, LLC (U.S.), Shandong Huge Dental Materials Co., Ltd. (China), Ultradent Products, Inc. (U.S.), and Straumann Holding AG (Switzerland).

Based on material type, the dental 3D printing materials market is segmented into dental polymers, composites, dental ceramics, and metals. In 2024, the dental polymers segment accounted for the largest share of 45.4% of the dental 3D printing materials market. The largest share of the segment is attributed to increased demand for dental grade polymers for making 3D dental products, rising demand for polymers in dental cosmetics, and its high compatibility.

However, the composites segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 28.4% during the forecast period due to advancements in composite materials like condensable composites/packable composites and the adoption of nanotechnology.

Based on application, in 2024, the crowns, bridges, and dentures segment accounted for the largest share of 45.8% the dental 3D printing materials market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the advantages offered by materials used for making crowns, bridges, and dentures, such as minimal material loss, superior fitting accuracy, and favorable detail reproducibility.

Geographically, in 2024, Europe is expected to account for the largest share of 39.3% of the dental 3D printing materials market. Europe's major market share is attributed to an increase in cases of dental disorders, presence of key players, rising affordability, increasing awareness about the advantages offered by advanced dental 3D printing materials, and high disposable income.

However, the market in Asia-Pacific is slated to register the highest growth rate of 29.5% during the forecast period. The countries in Asia-Pacific, including China and India, are projected to offer significant growth opportunities for the vendors in this market. The highest growth of this region is attributed to the favorable government initiatives for oral health access and awareness, increasing disposable incomes, high prevalence of dental caries and other dental disorders, and growing cases of edentulism associated with the rise in geriatric population.

Scope of the Report:

Dental 3D Printing Materials Market Assessment, by Type

Dental Polymers Resins Thermoplastics Other Polymers

Composites

Metals

Dental Ceramics Zirconia Alumina Other Ceramics



Other polymers comprise polymer hydrogels, impression materials like irreversible hydrocolloids- alginate, polysulfides, and silicone rubbers.

Other ceramics comprise calcium phosphate salts, glass ceramics, oxides of magnesium and titanium, leucite-reinforced glass ceramics, lithium silicate ceramics, and silicates.

Dental 3D Printing Materials Market Assessment, by Application

Crowns, Bridges, and Dentures

Orthodontic Devices

Surgical Guides & Implants

Other Applications

Other applications comprise dental impression trays, try-ins, metal frameworks, veneers, and temporary restorations.

Dental 3D Printing Materials Market Assessment, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany Italy Spain France U.K. Switzerland Sweden Poland Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific (APAC) Japan China India Australia South Korea Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

(APAC) Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America (RoLATAM)

Middle East & Africa

