Dental Adhesive Creams Lead the Europe Dental & Orthodontic Adhesives Market, Capturing 49.31% Market Share in 2022

DUBLIN, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Dental & Orthodontic Adhesives Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The dental & orthodontic adhesives market in Europe is experiencing steady growth, with the market valued at $856.72 million in 2022 and expected to reach $1,210.57 million by 2028, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.93%.

This growth is influenced by several factors, including an increased prevalence of dental disorders and oral conditions, greater awareness of oral health, and the rising adoption of cosmetic dental procedures.

Key Highlights from the Report:

Restorative Adhesives Dominate: Among the different application types, restorative adhesives accounted for the highest market share, at 65.29% in 2022, and are projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.57% during the forecast period. The demand for restorative adhesives is attributed to their widespread use and superior characteristics compared to traditional materials. Dental Adhesive Creams Lead Formulation: Dental adhesive creams held the largest market share among formulation types, with 49.31% in 2022. This segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.40% during the forecast period. The popularity of dental adhesive creams is due to their use in restorations, increased awareness of dental care, and ease of application. Dental Clinics are Key End Users: In terms of end-users, dental clinics held the highest market share, accounting for 60.70% in 2022. This segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.39% during the forecast period. Dental clinics have become important patient care centers, particularly in developed countries, owing to their efficient service delivery. Additionally, growing awareness of dental health and the demand for restorative and prosthetic dental procedures contribute to this segment's growth.

Key Vendors:

The report profiles several leading companies and prominent players operating in the dental & orthodontic adhesives market in Europe. Some of the key vendors in the market include:

Dentsply Sirona

Ivoclar Vivadent

3M Co.

Co. Danaher International

DMG America

Henkel AG

Shofu Dental Corporation

Bisco

Medental International

SDI Limited

DETAX

Envista

GC America

Hoffmann Dental Manufaktur

Kerr

HUGE Dental

Tokuyama Dental Corp

DenMat

GSK

Kuraray America Inc

Prime Dental Manufacturing

Ultradent Products Inc

Pulpdent

Ormco International

Procter & Gamble Co.

Co. Prevest DenPro USA Inc

Inc DMP Dental Industry S.A.

Product Segmentation:

The market is segmented based on different criteria, including application type, formulation type, and end-user type. These segments include:

Application Type: Restorative Adhesives, Denture Adhesives

Restorative Adhesives, Denture Adhesives Formulation Type: Creams, Liquids, Powders, Others

Creams, Liquids, Powders, Others End-User Type: Dental Clinics, Hospitals, Dental Academics/Institutes, Others

This comprehensive report provides valuable insights into the dental & orthodontic adhesives market in Europe, offering data on market size, forecasts, segmentations, and industry trends. It is a useful resource for industry stakeholders, investors, and professionals looking to understand the dynamics of this market.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5op0gk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets