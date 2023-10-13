Dental Adhesive Creams Lead the Europe Dental & Orthodontic Adhesives Market, Capturing 49.31% Market Share in 2022

News provided by

Research and Markets

13 Oct, 2023, 11:30 ET

DUBLIN, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Dental & Orthodontic Adhesives Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The dental & orthodontic adhesives market in Europe is experiencing steady growth, with the market valued at $856.72 million in 2022 and expected to reach $1,210.57 million by 2028, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.93%.

This growth is influenced by several factors, including an increased prevalence of dental disorders and oral conditions, greater awareness of oral health, and the rising adoption of cosmetic dental procedures.

Key Highlights from the Report:

  1. Restorative Adhesives Dominate: Among the different application types, restorative adhesives accounted for the highest market share, at 65.29% in 2022, and are projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.57% during the forecast period. The demand for restorative adhesives is attributed to their widespread use and superior characteristics compared to traditional materials.
  2. Dental Adhesive Creams Lead Formulation: Dental adhesive creams held the largest market share among formulation types, with 49.31% in 2022. This segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.40% during the forecast period. The popularity of dental adhesive creams is due to their use in restorations, increased awareness of dental care, and ease of application.
  3. Dental Clinics are Key End Users: In terms of end-users, dental clinics held the highest market share, accounting for 60.70% in 2022. This segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.39% during the forecast period. Dental clinics have become important patient care centers, particularly in developed countries, owing to their efficient service delivery. Additionally, growing awareness of dental health and the demand for restorative and prosthetic dental procedures contribute to this segment's growth.

Key Vendors:

The report profiles several leading companies and prominent players operating in the dental & orthodontic adhesives market in Europe. Some of the key vendors in the market include:

  • Dentsply Sirona
  • Ivoclar Vivadent
  • 3M Co.
  • Danaher International
  • DMG America
  • Henkel AG
  • Shofu Dental Corporation
  • Bisco
  • Medental International
  • SDI Limited
  • DETAX
  • Envista
  • GC America
  • Hoffmann Dental Manufaktur
  • Kerr
  • HUGE Dental
  • Tokuyama Dental Corp
  • DenMat
  • GSK
  • Kuraray America Inc
  • Prime Dental Manufacturing
  • Ultradent Products Inc
  • Pulpdent
  • Ormco International
  • Procter & Gamble Co.
  • Prevest DenPro USA Inc
  • DMP Dental Industry S.A.

Product Segmentation:

The market is segmented based on different criteria, including application type, formulation type, and end-user type. These segments include:

  • Application Type: Restorative Adhesives, Denture Adhesives
  • Formulation Type: Creams, Liquids, Powders, Others
  • End-User Type: Dental Clinics, Hospitals, Dental Academics/Institutes, Others

This comprehensive report provides valuable insights into the dental & orthodontic adhesives market in Europe, offering data on market size, forecasts, segmentations, and industry trends. It is a useful resource for industry stakeholders, investors, and professionals looking to understand the dynamics of this market.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5op0gk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716 

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Asia-Pacific Satellite Internet Market Analysis Report 2023-2030: Starlink's Rapid Expansion Raises Geopolitical and Regulatory Concerns

Asia-Pacific Satellite Internet Market Analysis Report 2023-2030: Starlink's Rapid Expansion Raises Geopolitical and Regulatory Concerns

The "Asia-Pacific Satellite Internet Market Report 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Asia-Pacific region has ...
Global Aircraft Interiors Market Set to Skyrocket with a Projected Value of $20.2 Billion by 2028, Driven by an Impressive 11.5% CAGR

Global Aircraft Interiors Market Set to Skyrocket with a Projected Value of $20.2 Billion by 2028, Driven by an Impressive 11.5% CAGR

The "Aircraft Interiors Market Size, Share, Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2023-2028" report has been added to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Dentistry

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.