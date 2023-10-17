Dental Adhesive Creams Take the Lead with a 6.26% CAGR in U.S. Market: Insights into the Booming Orthodontic Adhesives Industry

DUBLIN, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Dental & Orthodontic Adhesives Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The dental & orthodontic adhesives market in the United States is poised for robust growth, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.83%. The market, valued at $635.41 million in 2022, is expected to reach $892.78 million by 2028.

This growth is attributed to several key factors, including the increasing prevalence of dental disorders and oral care, rising awareness of oral health, and the growing adoption of cosmetic dental procedures.

Key Highlights:

Restorative Adhesives Lead : Among the various application types, restorative adhesives hold the largest market share, accounting for 65.35%. They are projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.49% during the forecast period. Restorative adhesives are favored for their superior features compared to traditional materials.

: Among the various application types, restorative adhesives hold the largest market share, accounting for 65.35%. They are projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.49% during the forecast period. Restorative adhesives are favored for their superior features compared to traditional materials. Dental Adhesive Creams : Within the formulation segment, dental adhesive creams take the lead, with a market share of 49.36% and an expected CAGR of 6.26% during the forecast period. The demand for these creams is driven by an increase in restorations, growing awareness of dental care, and their user-friendly application.

: Within the formulation segment, dental adhesive creams take the lead, with a market share of 49.36% and an expected CAGR of 6.26% during the forecast period. The demand for these creams is driven by an increase in restorations, growing awareness of dental care, and their user-friendly application. Dominance of Dental Clinics: In terms of end-users, dental clinics dominate the market with a share of 60.74% in 2022. They are expected to maintain their lead with a CAGR of 6.30% during the forecast period. Dental clinics have become preferred patient care centers due to their efficient service, particularly in the U.S. Additionally, rising awareness of dental health and an increase in restorative and prosthetic dental procedures among private dental practitioners fuel the growth of this segment.

This report provides comprehensive insights into the U.S. dental & orthodontic adhesives market, including market size, forecast data, relevant segmentations, and industry trends. It covers market dynamics for the period 2023-2028, offering a detailed overview of growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report also profiles leading companies and prominent players operating in the market.

The revenue generated from the sale of dental & orthodontic adhesives is included in the report, while revenue from service providers is excluded from the scope of the study.

Vendors List

Dentsply Sirona

Ivoclar Vivadent

3M Co.

Co. Danaher International

DMG America

Henkel AG

Shofu Dental Corporation

Bisco

Medental International

SDI Limited

DETAX

Envista

GC America

Hoffmann Dental Manufaktur

Kerr

HUGE Dental

Tokuyama Dental Corp

DenMat

GSK

Kuraray America Inc

Prime Dental Manufacturing

Ultradent Products Inc

Pulpdent

Ormco International

Procter & Gamble Co.

Co. Prevest DenPro USA Inc

Inc DMP Dental Industry S.A.

PRODUCT SEGMENTATION & FORECAST

Application type Restorative Adhesives Denture Adhesives

Formulation type Creams Liquids Powders Others

End-user type Dental Clinics Hospitals Dental Academics/Institutes Others



Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER - 1: Dental & Orthodontic Adhesives Market Overview

Executive Summary

Key Findings

CHAPTER - 2: Dental & Orthodontic Adhesives Market

US: Projected Revenue of Dental & Orthodontic Adhesives Market (2022-2028; $Millions)

CHAPTER - 3: Dental & Orthodontic Adhesives Market Segmentation Data

US: Projected Revenue by Application (2022-2028; $Millions)

US: Projected Revenue by Formulation (2022-2028; $Millions)

US: Projected Revenue by End-user (2022-2028; $Millions)

CHAPTER - 4: Dental & Orthodontic Adhesives Market Prospects & Opportunities

Dental & Orthodontic Adhesives Market Opportunities & Trends

Dental & Orthodontic Adhesives Market Drivers

Dental & Orthodontic Adhesives Market Constraints

CHAPTER - 5: Dental & Orthodontic Adhesives Industry Overview

Dental & Orthodontic Adhesives Market - Competitive Landscape

Dental & Orthodontic Adhesives Market - Key Vendor Profiles

Dental & Orthodontic Adhesives Market - Other Prominent Vendors

Dental & Orthodontic Adhesives Market - Key Strategic Recommendations

CHAPTER - 6: Appendix



