Dental Aligner Market Value to Surpass US$ 11.3 Bn by 2031, Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Increase in demand for clear aligners is expected to drive the dental aligner market during the forecast period

Rise in dental aligners demand among orthodontists is anticipated to propel the global market during the forecast period

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a study published by Transparency Market Research, the global dental aligner market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

Prevalence of dental disorders has witnessed steady rise in the past few years. This has fueled the demand for dental aligners that have emerged as a suitable alternative to conventional braces and have proven useful in organizing the teeth to their ideal position.

Dental aligners do not contain any metal components and have been used by dental professionals to straighten and adjust teeth. These can be removed before eating and brushing the teeth. These features could fuel product demand and drive market expansion.

Prominent dental aligner market players are looking to gain an edge over other players and generate revenue by launching new products. In February 2022, OraPharma announced the launch of a new dental aligner in the U.S. to help treat patients suffering from malocclusion. Additionally, leading players are striving to increase revenue and expand presence by collaborating with other players.

Key Findings of Market Study

Rise in Demand for Clear Aligners to Augment Market Growth: Based on product, the global market has been bifurcated into clear aligners and braces. The clear aligners segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, as these cause less irritation to gums, cheeks, and lips. Furthermore, treatment using clear aligners has proven to be quicker than braces, which is expected to trigger product demand and boost market development.

Based on product, the global market has been bifurcated into clear aligners and braces. The clear aligners segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, as these cause less irritation to gums, cheeks, and lips. Furthermore, treatment using clear aligners has proven to be quicker than braces, which is expected to trigger product demand and boost market development. Increase in Dental Aligners Demand among Orthodontists to Boost Industry Growth: In terms of end-use, the global market has been split into orthodontists and general dentists. The orthodontists segment accounted for dominant market share in 2021. It is anticipated to emerge as the key segment during the forecast period. This is ascribed to increase in the usage of different dental aligners such as braces and clear aligners.

Dental Aligner Market - Key Drivers

Increase in demand for customized aligner systems among teenagers due to aesthetic appeal is driving the dental aligner market

Rise in availability of different treatment methods to rectify teeth misalignment is expected to boost industry growth during the forecast period

Dental Aligner Market - Regional Insights

The dental aligner market in North America is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Increase in prevalence of malocclusions and favorable reimbursement policies in the U.S. and Canada are projected to boost market demand in the region.

is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Increase in prevalence of malocclusions and favorable reimbursement policies in the U.S. and are projected to boost market demand in the region. Asia Pacific is estimated to witness strong growth in the overall market during the forecast period because of factors such as rise in expenditure on dental health and increase in demand for dental aligners in countries such as China and India

Dental Aligner Market - Key Players

The global market is fragmented due to the significant presence of international and local players. New players entering the market are likely to intensify the competition during the forecast period.

Prominent market players are investing significantly in research and development to produce improved dental aligners that would meet consumer requirements. Demand for the improved dental aligners could help market growth during the forecast period.

Key players in the market are Argen Corporation, OraPharma, Envista Holding Corporation, 3M Corporation, and Align Technology Inc.

The global dental aligner market is segmented as follows:

Product

Braces



Clear Aligners

Material

Metal



Polyurethane Plastic



Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol



Acrylic Resin



Others

Age Group

Adults



Teenagers

End-use

General Dentists



Orthodontists

Region

North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Latin America



Middle East & Africa

