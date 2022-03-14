Dental Biomaterials Market size worth $ 12.47 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 7.29% CAGR: Verified Market Research®
Increased dental implant penetration, rising prevalence of dental diseases, an expanding aging population, and rising disposable income in emerging nations are expected to drive the Global Dental Biomaterials Market
Mar 14, 2022, 04:30 ET
JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Dental Biomaterials Market" By Product Type (Metallic Biomaterials, Ceramic Biomaterial, Metal-Ceramic Biomaterial, and Natural Biomaterial), By Application (Orthodontics, Implantology, Prosthodontics, and Others), By End-User (Dental Laboratories, Dental Hospitals and Clinics, Dental Academies and Research Institutes, and Dental Product Manufacturers), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Dental Biomaterials Market size was valued at USD 7.18 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 12.47 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.29% from 2021 to 2028.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Dental Biomaterials Market"
202 - Pages
126 – Tables
37 – Figures
Global Dental Biomaterials Market Overview
Factors such as increased dental implant penetration, rising prevalence of dental diseases, expanding older population, rising dental tourism, and increasing disposable income in emerging countries are expected to drive the Global Dental Biomaterials Market. The US is the main driver for dental tourism. In 2019, US citizens spent over USD 5 billion on dental tourism. Popular dental tourism countries include Mexico, Thailand, Indonesia, Spain, Turkey, among others. The rise in the number of dental implants, with over 5 million implants done in the US alone, is expected to drive the Dental Biomaterials Market in the coming years. The Asia Pacific region is expected to be a key revenue generator for Dental Biomaterials in the coming years.
Dental implants are increasing in popularity in countries such as China and India, the countries with the largest populations, and also witnessing growing disposable incomes because of which they are able to afford dental treatments. India is fast emerging as one of the top dental tourism destinations in the world. Every year thousands of people from all parts of the globe including the US, Canada, UK, Europe travel to India for low-cost but world-class dental treatment. The country offers the most advanced technology for dental treatment, specifically when it comes to complex procedures such as dental implants and cosmetic dentistry at a very affordable price. South Korea is also a popular destination for various dental services. Dental Biomaterials require stringent regulatory approval processes which could be one of the major restraining factors in the growth of this market in the coming years.
Key Players
The major players in the market are Straumann Holding AG, Geistlich Pharma AG, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Dentsply Sirona, Inc., 3M Company, Royal DSM, Carpenter Technology Corporation, Kuraray Co., Ltd., Medtronic PLC, Henry Schein, Inc., Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Victrex PLC, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, GC Corporation.
Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Dental Biomaterials Market On the basis of Product Type, Application, End-User, and Geography.
- Dental Biomaterials Market, By Product Type
- Metallic Biomaterial
- Ceramic Biomaterial
- Metal-Ceramic Biomaterial
- Natural Biomaterial|
- Dental Biomaterials Market, By Application
- Orthodontics
- Implantology
- Prosthodontics
- Others
- Dental Biomaterials Market, By End-User
- Dental Laboratories
- Dental Hospitals and Clinics
- Dental Academies and Research Institutes
- Dental Product Manufacturers
- Dental Biomaterials Market By Geography
- North America
- U.S
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- ROW
- Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
